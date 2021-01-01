Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Group BC Posts at assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: Assam Rifle has released the recruitment notification for 1230 posts of Technical and Tradesmen. The last date to apply for these posts is October 25, 2021. Candidates can download the notification issued by the Assam Rifle on the official website assamrifles.gov.in.

Moreover, as per the official notification released by Assam Rifle, candidates should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 23 years of age. Candidates should be born not later than 1st August 2003 and not earlier than 1st August 1998. SC and ST candidates will be provided age relaxation of 5 years. OBC candidates will be provided age relaxation of 3 years. For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates must have passed 10th and 12th (vary according to the post) examination or any other equivalent examination and other prescribed qualifications. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before applying for the posts.

Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written exam, skill test, PET and medical test. The written test to be conducted for the candidates will be of 100 marks.

No. of Vacancies in States: Andaman & Nicobar – 1 Post, Andhra Pradesh – 64 Posts, Arunachal Pradesh – 41 Posts, Assam – 47 Posts, Bihar – 91 Posts, Chandigarh – 1 Post, Chhattisgarh – 33 Posts, Dadra & Haveli – 1 Post, Delhi – 8 Posts, Daman & Diu – 2 Posts, Goa – 2 Posts, Gujarat – 8 Posts, Haryana – 12 Posts, HP – 4 Posts, J&K – 21 Posts, Jharkhand – 41, Karnataka – 42 Posts Kerala – 34 posts, Lakshadweep – 2 posts, MP – 42 posts, Maharashtra – 61 posts, Manipur – 74 posts, Meghalaya – 7 posts, Mizoram – 75 posts, Nagaland – 105 posts, Odisha – 42 posts, Puducherry – 3 posts , Punjab – 17 Posts, Rajasthan – 35 Posts, Sikkim – 2 Posts, Telangana – 48 Posts, Tripura – 7 Posts, UP – 98 Posts, Uttarakhand – 5 Posts, West Bengal – 50 Posts etc.

To apply for the vacant posts of Assam Rifle Recruitment 2021, candidates have to apply online by visiting the official website of Assam Rifle, assamrifles.gov.in. Candidates should take a print out of the application form for future reference.

