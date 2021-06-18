Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021 For 131 Post

by
Assam rifles recruitment 2021: Assam Rifles has invited purposes for recruitment to the put up of Rifleman/Riflewoman Normal Obligation underneath Meritorious Sportsperson Recruitment Scheme.

Assam rifles recruitment 2021: There’s a golden alternative for the youth who wish to get job in Assam Rifles Police Pressure. Directorate Normal Assam Rifles has invited purposes for the recruitment of 131 posts of Rifleman/Riflewoman underneath Sportsperson Recruitment Scheme. All and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by on-line mode assamrifles.gov.in on or earlier than 26 July 2021.

Vital Date:

Beginning Date of On-line Software: 26 June 2021

Final date for submission of utility: 26 July 2021

Assam rifles recruitment 2021: Emptiness particulars:

Rifleman/Riflewoman Normal Obligation – 131 Posts

Assam rifles recruitment 2021: Eligibility standards:

Instructional Qualification: Candidate must be tenth cross from a acknowledged board.

Assam rifles recruitment 2021

Choice Course of: Candidates will likely be chosen on the premise of bodily commonplace check and subject check in sports activities.

tips on how to apply:

To use for Police pressure recruitment candidates can apply on-line by Assam Rifles web site www.assamrifles.gov.in newest by 26 June and add required paperwork and newest photograph and signature if required


