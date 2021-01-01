Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: Notice released for 1230 Group B and Group C Posts. Check here for latest updates

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021: There is good news for the candidates who are interested in the Assam Rifles Jobs. Office of the Director General, Assam Rifles Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2021-22 A short notice has been issued for recruitment to various posts through . interested candidates Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally official website for assamrifles.gov.in Through this you can apply from 11 September 2021. The last date to apply is 25 October 2021.

A total of 1230 posts of Group B and Group C will be recruited through this process. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Trade (Skill) Test and Medical Test. The selection process is likely to be started by the Assam Rifles from 1st December 2021.

Candidates having class 10th pass to degree and diploma can also apply for recruitment to Group B and Group C posts. For more information related to eligibility, age limit and selection process etc. to apply, candidates should wait for the release of detailed notification. After the release of the notification, candidates can apply for these posts according to their qualification.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2021 Interested candidates will be able to apply from 11 September to 25 October 2021. Please note that the candidates will also have to upload the required documents to apply. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website of Assam Rifles here assamrifles.gov.in for latest updates.

