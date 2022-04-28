Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 1484 posts at assamrifles.gov.in.

The Office of the Director General of Assam Rifles, Shillong Assam Rifles has invited applications for the Technical and Commercial Recruitment Rally 2022. The recruitment meeting for Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Group B & C will be held on a temporary basis from 1st September 2022. Under the sports quota, 1380 vacancies and 104 vacancies will be filled for Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty). A total of 1484 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.Bridges and roads – 17 postsClerk – 287 postsReligious Teacher – 9 postsOperator Radio and Line – 729 postsRadio Mechanic – 72 postsEffective – 48 postsLaboratory Assistant – 13 postsNursing Assistant – 100 postsVeterinary Field Assistant – 10 postsAYA (Para-Medical) – 15 postsWasherman – 80 postsThese posts will be filled under Sports Quota:Football – 20Boxing – 21Rowing – 18Archery – 15Cross Country – 10Exercise – 10Polo – 10

Total number of posts

1484

Age limit

General and OBC candidates should be between 18 to 28 years of age, while SC and ST candidates should be between 18 to 33 years of age.

Application fee

There is an application fee of Rs.100 / – for general and OBC category candidates, while there is no application fee for reserved category candidates.

That would be the choice

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Document Verification, Physical Standards Test (PST) and Quality List.

Apply like this

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Assam Rifles at www.assamrifles.gov.in for more details and online application submission.

This is the helpline number

The helpline number 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119 or 8258923003 can be contacted on any working day from 9 am to 5 pm for any queries or solutions related to this recruitment.