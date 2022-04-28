Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 1484 posts at assamrifles.gov.in.
Post details
Bridges and roads – 17 posts
Clerk – 287 posts
Religious Teacher – 9 posts
Operator Radio and Line – 729 posts
Radio Mechanic – 72 posts
Effective – 48 posts
Laboratory Assistant – 13 posts
Nursing Assistant – 100 posts
Veterinary Field Assistant – 10 posts
AYA (Para-Medical) – 15 posts
Washerman – 80 posts
These posts will be filled under Sports Quota:
Football – 20
Boxing – 21
Rowing – 18
Archery – 15
Cross Country – 10
Exercise – 10
Polo – 10
Total number of posts
1484
Age limit
General and OBC candidates should be between 18 to 28 years of age, while SC and ST candidates should be between 18 to 33 years of age.
Application fee
There is an application fee of Rs.100 / – for general and OBC category candidates, while there is no application fee for reserved category candidates.
That would be the choice
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Document Verification, Physical Standards Test (PST) and Quality List.
Apply like this
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Assam Rifles at www.assamrifles.gov.in for more details and online application submission.
This is the helpline number
The helpline number 0364-2585118, 0364-2585119 or 8258923003 can be contacted on any working day from 9 am to 5 pm for any queries or solutions related to this recruitment.
