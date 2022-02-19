Education

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Recruitment for Rifleman GD, 10th Pass and many more posts – Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022 for Rifleman GD and other posts, check details

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Recruitment for Rifleman GD, 10th Pass and many more posts – Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022 for Rifleman GD and other posts, check details
Written by admin
Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Recruitment for Rifleman GD, 10th Pass and many more posts – Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022 for Rifleman GD and other posts, check details

Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Recruitment for Rifleman GD, 10th Pass and many more posts – Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022 for Rifleman GD and other posts, check details

Assam Rifles has issued notification for recruitment of various posts including Rifleman GD (Assam Rifleman GD Recruitment 2022), Constable Clerk, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Assam Rifles, assamrifles.gov.in. This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job 2022).

This recruitment is for eligible dependent family members of Assam Rifles who died in action, died in service, were discharged from service due to medical reasons and disappeared in service. The last date for submission of online application is March 12, 2022. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Vacancy details
A total of 152 posts will be filled through the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 campaign. These include Rifleman General Duty: 94 posts, Constable Clerk: 4 posts, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic: 4 posts, Constable Operator Radio and Line: 37 posts, Rifleman Armor: 2 posts, Rifleman Laboratory Assistant: 1 post, Rifleman Nursing Assistant: 5 posts. Positions., Rifleman Washerman: 4 Positions and Rifleman Aya: 1 Positions.

Who can apply?
Must have passed 10th and 12th from a recognized board. Must have ITI certificate and experience in related trades. The minimum age of the applicants is 18 years and the maximum age is 23 years and 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process
Candidates applying under Aadhaar Appointment Scheme will be exempted from written test. Trade (skills) test will be conducted for all technical and commercial trades before going for detailed medical examination (DME). Candidates will be evaluated as passing or failing the trade test. Recruitment meet may be held on 02 May 2022 (Temporary).

How to apply
Eligible candidates download the application form from the official website and fill it as per instructions. To apply offline, submit the application along with self attested copies of relevant documents like Educational Certificate, Domicile Certificate, Caste Certificate, Diploma or Technical or Business ITI Certificate in the form attached to Assam Rifles Directorate General, Latcore, Shillong, Meghalaya- Office 793010.

READ Also  joinindiannavy.gov.in Career: Indian Naval Recruitment 2022: Learn Indian Naval Officer Recruitment, Qualification and Selection Process

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Notification

PM Modi’s list of cabinet ministers 2022: Who are the current ministers in Modi’s cabinet? See full list

#Assam #Rifles #Recruitment #Rally #Recruitment #Rifleman #10th #Pass #posts #Assam #Rifles #Recruitment #Rally #Rifleman #posts #check #details

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Best Courses Abroad: Top Courses Abroad: Want to Study Abroad? Learn about these top courses - Top 5 courses to study abroad in 2021

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment