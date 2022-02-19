Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022: Recruitment for Rifleman GD, 10th Pass and many more posts – Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2022 for Rifleman GD and other posts, check details

Assam Rifles has issued notification for recruitment of various posts including Rifleman GD (Assam Rifleman GD Recruitment 2022), Constable Clerk, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Assam Rifles, assamrifles.gov.in. This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government job (government job 2022).This recruitment is for eligible dependent family members of Assam Rifles who died in action, died in service, were discharged from service due to medical reasons and disappeared in service. The last date for submission of online application is March 12, 2022. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Vacancy details

A total of 152 posts will be filled through the Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 campaign. These include Rifleman General Duty: 94 posts, Constable Clerk: 4 posts, Warrant Officer Radio Mechanic: 4 posts, Constable Operator Radio and Line: 37 posts, Rifleman Armor: 2 posts, Rifleman Laboratory Assistant: 1 post, Rifleman Nursing Assistant: 5 posts. Positions., Rifleman Washerman: 4 Positions and Rifleman Aya: 1 Positions.

Who can apply?

Must have passed 10th and 12th from a recognized board. Must have ITI certificate and experience in related trades. The minimum age of the applicants is 18 years and the maximum age is 23 years and 25 years. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Selection process

Candidates applying under Aadhaar Appointment Scheme will be exempted from written test. Trade (skills) test will be conducted for all technical and commercial trades before going for detailed medical examination (DME). Candidates will be evaluated as passing or failing the trade test. Recruitment meet may be held on 02 May 2022 (Temporary).



How to apply

Eligible candidates download the application form from the official website and fill it as per instructions. To apply offline, submit the application along with self attested copies of relevant documents like Educational Certificate, Domicile Certificate, Caste Certificate, Diploma or Technical or Business ITI Certificate in the form attached to Assam Rifles Directorate General, Latcore, Shillong, Meghalaya- Office 793010.

Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022 Notification