Assam student leader Animesh Bhuyan lynching prime accused niraj das died in road accident

The main accused in the lynching case of All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Neeraj Das alias ‘Kola Loro’ died on Wednesday. He was accidentally hit by a police vehicle while allegedly trying to escape from police custody. At least 13 people, including Das, have been arrested in the last two days for the alleged lynching of AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan (28).

Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain said, “During interrogation, Das told that a consignment of drugs was about to arrive….A police team was going with Das to Mariani to nab him, when it was late at around 2 pm. Das tried to escape by jumping from the vehicle on the Chinamore-Mariani road. During this, a speeding police vehicle hit him. Thereafter, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle rammed into a wall and was damaged.

Das and the injured police personnel were taken to the hospital. Das was declared brought dead by the doctors at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Jain said. Three police personnel were injured in the accident.” The SP had said on Tuesday that Das was a drug peddler and was earlier arrested in a similar case, but later released on bail. Several other cases are also registered against Das.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh tweeted late at 2.29 pm, “Newton’s Third Law: For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.” In Jorhat, people celebrated at many places.

AASU leader Animesh Bhuiyan (28) was allegedly thrashed to death by a group of people after a heated argument over an accident in Jorhat on Monday and two others were seriously injured. Many people were present at the time of this incident who had video-recorded the entire incident from mobile.