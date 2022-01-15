Assam: When Himanta Sarma got angry on his DC, see how he got scolded on the middle road for traffic jam

The Chief Minister of Assam was in Nagaon to attend a operate. The place traffic was stopped resulting from his go to.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma got angry on his personal DC resulting from a mistake on the middle road. In actual fact, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on a go to to Nagaon in the state on Saturday, the place he got angry on the administration.

It occurred that in the tour, he noticed an extended traffic jam on the road, the place on inquiry it was discovered that the traffic was stopped resulting from his go to, after which the CM got angry on his personal officer. A video of this has additionally surfaced. In the video, Sarma could be seen angry with the traffic system. He said- “Hey DC sir what a drama that is. Why has the automotive stopped? Is any king, maharaja coming? Do not do that, individuals are struggling, let the automotive go”.

Sarma additional informed the officer that he shouldn’t make such mistake in future. Later CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said- “Reprimanded the authorities involved for stopping the traffic for me, regardless of clear directions to not inconvenience folks throughout my journey. The nationwide freeway was blocked with an ambulance for about quarter-hour. This VIP tradition is just not acceptable in immediately’s Assam”.

The Chief Minister of Assam was in Nagaon to attend a operate the place he declared Nagaon School as a state college. The incident befell close to Gumothagaon on Nationwide Freeway 37. The Chief Minister had reached Nagaon on the first day of Magh to supply prayers at the Maha Mrityunjay temple.

On Twitter, he has additionally shared his photos whereas providing prayers in the temple. Throughout this, Sarma additionally inaugurated the development work of the road connecting Gumutha village and Maha Mrityunjay temple with NH 37.

Allow us to let you know that many individuals have misplaced their lives resulting from VIP tradition throughout the nation. Traffic on the road is blocked throughout visits by CMs and ministers in addition to different leaders, leaving ambulances stranded, resulting in the demise of individuals.