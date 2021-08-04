Assassination Mastermind May Still Be at Large, Haiti’s Caretaker Leader Says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The mastermind behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti is likely still at large for a month, the country’s acting leader said. He said he remained bewildered by the ultimate motive for a crime that shattered the nation and left it in a political vacuum.

“I think there were a lot of people involved; there were people who had access to a lot of money, ”Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in an interview Tuesday at his residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince. “The people they’ve accused so far, I don’t see that they have the capacity, the web, to do that.”

More than 40 people were arrested after Mr. Moïse was shot 12 times and his wife seriously injured on July 7 by a group of assailants who broke into his room. Police and the prosecutor’s office continue to issue warrants for new suspects almost daily. Some of the detainees have been charged, but none have been brought to justice.

Few in Haiti believe that the authorities have moved closer to the people who organized and financed the complex plot. It appears to have been planned for months in Florida and Haiti and involved sending two dozen Colombian ex-commandos to the country.