Assassination of TMC leader in Bengal: Assassination of TMC leader in West Bengal, TMC accuses BJP

Political assassinations continue in West Bengal even after the Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress youth leader Ranjay Kumar Srivastava was shot dead in broad daylight in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. Police have arrested five people in the case. The TMC has said that the BJP was behind the killing.

It is said that while the TMC leader was returning home by car, some criminals suddenly attacked him on the way. They were bombed and fired upon. Those present at the scene rushed the leader to a local hospital. He later died while being taken to Kolkata for treatment.

The TMC had quit the BJP before the elections.

North 24 Parganas district TMC president Jyotipriyo Mulik has alleged that the BJP was behind the killing of their leader. The BJP’s motive behind the incident is to create fear among TMC workers. It is said that Ranjaykumar Srivastava was earlier in the BJP and had joined the TMC before the last election.

