In its annual earnings report on Tuesday, 11 Could, Ubisoft has shared that the sport Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has delivered a record 12 months. The revenue of the French video gaming firm has been 50 percent up in 2020-21 as in comparison with 2012–13 when Assassin’s Creed III was launched. From April 2020 to March 2021, the corporate has earned a revenue of €2.22 billion (about Rs. 19,798 crores), because of the gross sales of Valhalla. There was a year-over-year improve of 39.4 percent.

The brand new titles earned €1.61 billion which is up by 27.6 percent. Again catalogue generated €1.29 billion which was up 15.5 percent. Microtransactions had been value €780 million and made round one-third of Ubisoft’s revenue. They had been up by 11 percent.

Video games like Brawlhalla, Far Cry, For Honor, Rabbids, The Crew, and Watch Canines confirmed sturdy progress this 12 months, as per the report.

The gaming firm’s Rainbow Six was one of many trade’s prime 10 most performed video games in 2020. The annual report additionally states that for video games like Avatar, Past Good & Evil 2, Riders Republic, Cranium & Bones, and Star Wars, important portfolio growth can be launched.

Ubisoft is investing in The Division 2 because it introduced a cellular recreation and a free-to-play spin-off referred to as The Division: Heartland. Players may count on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake to be launched this fiscal 12 months. However, the brand new collection of Cranium & Bones has been delayed to 2022–23.