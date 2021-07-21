Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris expansion update: Every new feature confirmed so far

The second major expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Siege of Paris, is set to arrive on August 12, 2021.After Odyssey alienated the majority of the fanbase, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla came as a breath of fresh air. The game brought back several of the mechanics from the Ezio Trilogy and Kenway Saga and refined the RPG mechanics introduced in Origins. Similar to previous Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also initially promised two major expansions: Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. However, due to the popularity of the game, Ubisoft Montreal has decided to expand the post-launch content in a Year 2 Season Pass, for the first time in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.What to expect from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris expansion Similar to Wrath of the Druids, The Siege of Paris will take Eivor and the Raven Clan to another European country. The players will travel to the war-torn kingdom of Franchia (France), more specifically the fortified city of Paris, where they will meet with several interesting characters, including Charles the Fat.The Siege of Paris will introduce a new weapon type, the one-handed sword, the first of which will arrive before the expansion as part of the Sigrblot Festival. One-handed swords in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft) With the new expansion, Eivor will also receive new weapons, armor, mounts and raven skins to play around with. The Siege of Paris is also expected to expand upon the selection of Ravensthorpe customization, as well as new hairstyles and tattoos for Eivor.With The Siege of Paris, Ubisoft is bringing back the Black Box missions in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. which was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Unity. The game will introduce a brand new location, 9th-century Paris, with the expansion. Similar to the main game, Eivor is also expected to form an alliance and lay siege on different kingdoms of Francia. However, before The Siege of Paris, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a new content update in the form of Sigrblot Season.Sigrblot Season and the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Sigrblot Season in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Image via Ubisoft) The Sigrblot Season will kick off from July 29, 2021, and bring in new content and activities for the player to partake in. Before the Sigrblot Festival, the player must reach England, and complete any one of the first two arcs (Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire). The Settlement must also be of level 2 to start the festival.To celebrate the launch, Ubisoft is giving away 50 Opal to all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players for logging in. The player can also receive the first one-handed sword in the game by exchanging festival tokens at Norvid’s shop.As part of the festival, there will be three new activities for the players to partake in. The activities are:Orlog In War GamesFight or FlyteTest Your Metal Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content roadmap (Image via Ubisoft) The Sigrblot Season will start on July 29th and last till August 19th, 2021. The Siege of Paris expansion will arrive in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on August 12th and the game will also receive a new river raids map pack soon after.While The Siege of Paris was expected to be the final major expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, during Ubisoft Forward, the developers confirmed another year of post-launch content, including major expansions. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply