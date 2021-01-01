Assembly Election 2022: The new Union Minister will reach 120 Assembly constituencies and seek the blessings of the people before the Lok Sabha elections

Recently, seven new ministers who became part of the central government’s cabinet will reach out to the public for blessings. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra of the new ministers will start from August 16 and will pass through various districts of the state. The journey ends on August 20.

The ministers will reach more than 35 Lok Sabha and more than 120 Vidhan Sabhas in the yatra. This journey will cover a distance of more than three and a half thousand kilometers. During the visit, ministers will be welcomed everywhere and there will be public meetings.



It will tell the work of the Center and the UP government

BJP state president Swatantar Dev Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined his cabinet and made the basic principles of social harmony and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas fruitful. In this, not only the backward, dalit, tribal, women and people from deprived communities have been established in the mainstream, but also the participation of all has been ensured by giving them a role and leadership.

The party’s state general secretary and member of the Legislative Council Govind Narayan Shukla has been made in charge of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state. On Friday, after reviewing the preparations for the yatra, necessary guidelines have been issued by holding a meeting with the officials concerned with the yatra, regional office bearers and district heads through virtual medium. During the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, all the activists including all the people’s representatives will come together and take the performance of the BJP government of Modi and Yogi government to every department.

Different ministers in each department

BJP’s media in-charge Priyank Pandey said Union Minister of State BL Verma would start his journey from Vrindavan Mathura on August 16 to seek the blessings of the people. His journey will be through Mathura district and some metropolitan conventions, Agra district, Agra metropolis, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr and will end on 1st August at Budaun.

SP Singh Baghel will go to Mathura from Firozabad

SP Singh Baghel’s journey will start from Firozabad on August 18 and end at Mathura. Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Verma will start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Lalitpur on August 17. The procession will end at Fatehpur on 1st August via Jhashi, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot. Apart from this, Kaushal Kishor will reach Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and will start the Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mohan, Unnao on the same day. His journey will end on August 18 at Sitapur via Unnao Rae Bareli Barabanki.

Ajay Mishra will start his journey from Sandila

Union Minister Ajay Mishra will arrive at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and will start his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Sandila Hardoi on the same day. The procession will end on August 19 at Ambedkar Nagar via Hardoi, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Ayodhya. Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel will start her journey from Prayag on August 18.

Journey from Lucknow to Maharajganj

The procession will end at Mirzapur on August 19, while Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary will also reach Lucknow on the morning of August 16 and start the procession after reaching the settlement via Barabanki Ayodhya. The journey will end on 18th August at Basti, Siddharthnagar via Maharajganj.

