Assembly Election 2022: UP Assembly Election: ‘Development of own houses, Hindus used to impose strange rules on festivals’ … UP Chief Minister Yogi attacks opponents

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party got a lot of time but they just ruined UP without claiming it. 05 years ago, where Uttar Pradesh was assumed to be a state of riots. At the same time, with the advent of our government, the idea of ​​a secure UP has been established. This is the same Uttar Pradesh where no one wanted to invest and today the largest company in the world is going to build Jawar Airport.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remarks at a meeting of the state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha here on Friday. At a meeting of the state executive at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomtinagar, Chief Minister Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh would be at the forefront of the country in the years to come.

‘Big role in nation building’

Appealing to the activists of Yuva Morcha, Yogi said that your energy is the energy of India and Uttar Pradesh. This energy will play a big role in nation building by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said you all have a big responsibility.

‘The image of the riot state was five years ago’

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country. Uttar Pradesh has the most fertile land, water resources, most mythical, religious places in the world, but what is the reason that 5 years ago it was assumed about Uttar Pradesh that it is a state of riots.

‘Rupees are transferred to farmers’ accounts in a few hours’

“For those reasons, you young people need to know,” the UP chief minister said. In previous governments, farmers were fired on at Bhatta Parsaul, Mundarwa and Ramkola in Basti. But the biggest development works are underway in our government. No argument anywhere. If a farmer gives land, the money goes into his account within a few hours.

‘Former governments wanted to develop their own houses’

Yogi said that these works could have been done even in previous governments, but then their own homes were developed. Toilets are saving the reputation of 2 crore 61 lakh people as well as saving us from many diseases. After all, what was the Congress, SP, BSP doing before 2017?

‘Strange rules were imposed on Hindu festivals’

The Chief Minister said that firecrackers will not be lit on Diwali, DJs will not play in Kavand Yatra, strange rules have been imposed on Hindu festivals. When I became the Chief Minister, the first thing was the Kawad Yatra. Concerned officials came to me and said that the yatra could not take place, there would be riots. So I said what are you guys for?

Yogi informed about BJP’s plans

Yogi said 42 lakh people got houses under BJP government, 1.41 crore houses got free electricity connection under Saubhagya Yojana, 1.67 crore families got free gas connection under Ujjwala Yojana, 2.61 lakh personal toilets were constructed, more than 36.60 lakh people benefited under Atal Pension scheme. Got it. All those who have benefited from such welfare schemes are joining the BJP because these people understand that they have been cheated by the previous governments.