Assembly elections: BJP appoints ministers in charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed election in-charges in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in charge of Punjab, Forest and Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav in charge of Manipur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Patel in charge of Uttarakhand and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in charge of Goa.In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, party general secretary Saroj Pandey, former Haryana minister Capt Abhimanyu and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur have been made co-incumbents along with Dharmendra Pradhan. The party has appointed six organizations in charge of the most important states in the state. Lok Sabha member Sanjay Bhatia has been nominated for Western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia for Breeze, BJP National Secretary Satya Kumar for Awadh, National Co-Treasurer Sudhir Gupta for Kanpur, National Secretary Arvind Menon for Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh. In charge Sunil Ojha has been given the responsibility of Kashi region.

He got the responsibility in Punjab

BJP has appointed Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in charge of the state for the Punjab Assembly elections. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Lok Sabha MP Vinod Chawda have been appointed as co-incharges in support of Shekhawat in Punjab. The BJP is facing agitations from most of the farmers against the three agriculture laws in Punjab. The party is trying its best to emerge as a strong force in Punjab. The ruling Congress in the state, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and the BJP will fight.

Appointment of Fadnavis as in-charge of Goa

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been made in-charge of Uttarakhand elections. West Bengal MP Locket Chatterjee and National Spokesperson RP Singh have been appointed co-chairs in the hilly state. Here BJP is fighting directly with Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party is also gearing up for the Assembly elections. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has been appointed in-charge of Manipur elections, while Union Minister Pratima Bhowmick and Assam government minister Ashok Singhal have been made co-in-charge of Manipur.

Fadnavis has been appointed in-charge of Goa. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Zardosh have been appointed co-chairs. The role of in-charge is extremely important in electoral states. From implementing the party’s strategy, they play an important role in ticket distribution and publicity.