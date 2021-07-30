Assistant Professor Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: Hundreds of Assistant Professor Vacancies in Allahabad University, Learn How To Apply – Allahabad University Recruitment 2021 For Assistant Professor Posts, Check Details

Highlights If you want a government job, apply early.

Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Allahabad University.

More than three and a half hundred seats are vacant.

Government Jobs 2021, AU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Allahabad University has issued notification of Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 for various subjects. This is the best opportunity to apply for eligible candidates looking for government jobs (government job 2021). Online applications have started from 28th September 2021.



Vacancy details

A total of 357 posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines will be filled through this recruitment drive (Allahabad University Recruitment 2021). A total of 47 subjects including Economics, Education, Hindi and Modern, Indian Language, Home Science, Journalism and Mass Communication, Mathematics, Law, Political Science will be recruited for the Assistant Professor. The direct link of Allahabad University Recruitment 2021 is given below to check the subject wise vacancy details.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant subject and have done NET, SLET or PhD can apply for the post of Assistant Professor. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Also read: Constable Jobs: Recruitment at 1000+ HP Police Constable GD, 12th Pass

Application fee

General, OBC and EWS: Rs

SC and ST: Rs

All categories Women and PH: Rs.50

MP online kiosk or pay the examination fee only on debit card, credit card, net banking fee mode.

Also read: UPTET 2021 Notification: Registration will start from 7th October, Exam in November, see details

Allahabad University Recruitment 2021: Learn how to apply

Click on the Careers tab on the official website- allduniv.ac.in, a new window will open. Candidates are now notified by advertisement notification for various teaching posts in the University. No. UoA / Asst Prof / 01/2021, UoA / Asso Prof / 01/2021 and UoA / Prof / 01/2021 and Assistant Librarians’ new window will open. Now click on the link ‘Click here to apply for the post’ and fill up the application after registration. Candidates can pay by credit card or debit card or net banking. Candidates can download the application confirmation page and keep the printout with them for further reference.

Apply online from here

Here is the notification link