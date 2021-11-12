Aston Martin Owner Lawrence Stroll has world most expensive car Ferrari married to 27 years younger designer special relationship with Vijay Mallya Force India Formula One

Lawrence married Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Diniz, 27 years younger than herself, on the Caribbean island of Mustique. Lawrence Stroll is the second husband of Raquel Diniz. Raquel, 35, was previously married to a financier, Giovanni Scolamiro.

Formula One boss Lawrence Stroll owns the most expensive car in the world. He was also the owner of a boat worth 200 million pounds (about 1988 crores). This boat named Faith is 316 feet long. It has 12 bedrooms. Two jet skis are kept. There is a helipad. Gym, theatre, pool and sauna.

Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, 62, is a co-owner of the Aston Martin team. He is currently the chairman of the team. Lawrence began making his Formula One dream a reality in 2018 by purchasing the Force One India team. They changed the name of Force One to Racing Point Force India in the middle of the season.

In the year 2019, she became the Racing Point Formula One team. Lawrence invested £182 million in the company a year later, in Formula One team Aston Martin. In the year 2021, Racing Point F1 team was again rebranded as Aston Martin.

Let us tell you that in the year 2018, a consortium of investors led by Lawrence had crossed the sinking of Formula One team Force India. The then Silverstone-based team, led by Lawrence, paid creditors in full and saved the jobs of all of the company’s employees. Prior to that Formula One team Force India was co-owned by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. The team finished fourth in the 2017 Formula One race.

Lawrence Stroll, the owner of more than two billion pounds (about Rs 19876 crore), is very fond of vintage cars. They have a large collection of vintage cars. The gem of his vintage car collection is the world’s most expensive car Ferrari 250 GTO. Whose estimated cost is around 50 million pounds (about Rs 497 crores).

Buying a Formula One team came as no surprise to Lawrence, as he is a fan of racing cars. Over the years he has collected many such cars. Whose total estimated worth is around 140 million pounds (about 1400 crores). Ferrari is his biggest passion.

In 2013, he spent 20 million pounds (about 200 crores) on the 1967 model Ferrari 275 GTB. They also have its latest models including several La-Ferraris. The Ferrari 275 GTB, said to be the world’s most expensive car, was sold in 2018 to American businessman David McNeil in a private sale for £50 million. Other cars in his collection include a McLarens and a Ford GT.

Lawrence Stroll is the father of Lance, the driver of the Formula One team Williams. He is the son of Jewish fashion importer Leo Straulovich. Lawrence’s father introduced brands including Pierre Cardin and Ralph Lauren to Canadians in Montreal, Quebec. He later brought Ralph Lauren to Europe. His family invests in luxury brands.

Billionaire Lawrence Stroll, a friend of Michael Douglas, has also invested in fashion houses Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors. He likes to spend his holidays on his superyacht. During this sometimes his friend Michael Douglas is also with him.