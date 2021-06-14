Astra Academy becomes the Champion
PUBG Cell – PMPL South Asia Championship: Day 4 of the PUBG Cell Professional League South Asia Championship has concluded and the Mongolian workforce, Astra Academy emerged as the champion. Astra Academy secured complete 295 factors in 24 matches whereas securing 118 kills in the bag. Astra Academy gained the trophy together with a money prize of $40,000 USD. ZEUS Esports and DRS Gaming completed at second and third place with 245 and 223 factors respectively.
PUBG Cell – PMPL South Asia Championship Day 4: Abstract –
Day 4 began with the Skilled To Kill’s rooster dinner in first match of day the place Astra secured complete 11 kills in the map of Erangel. Excessive Voltage and INV Esports secured the second and third rooster dinners respectively. Each workforce have secured the win with 9 kills.
In the fourth match, Deadeyes Guys claimed the victory with a dominant efficiency the place workforce secured 14 kills in the map of Erangel.
Fifth and remaining match was gained by APEC INC and LIT Esports respectively.
“Motion” of Astra Academy has proven an incredible efficiency all through the Championship and was topped the MVP of the PUBG Cell Professional League South Asia Championship. Motion secured complete 51 kills in the Championship whereas getting 8875 injury
PUBG Cell – PMPL South Asia Championship: General Leaderboard
First Place • Astra Academy – 295 Factors
Second Place • ZEUS Esports – 245 Factors
Third Place • DRS Gaming – 223 Factors
Fourth Place • Stalwart Esports – 218 Factors
Fifth Place • APES INC – 216 Factors
Sixth Place • Deadeyes Guys – 212 Factors
Seventh Place • LIT Esports – 198 Factors
Eighth Place • Skilled To Kill – 180 Factors
Ninth Place • 1952 – 170 Factors
Tenth Place • PN CREW – 167 Factors
Eleventh Place • HighVoltage – 163 Factors
Twelth Place • Skylightz Gaming – 155 Factors
Thirteenth Place • 7SEA Esports – 149 Factors
Fourteenth Place • INV Esports – 125 Factors
Fifteenth Place • SD Gaming – 76 Factors
Sixteenth Place • Nightmare Gaming – 70 Factors
