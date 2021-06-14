Astra Academy becomes the Champion



PUBG Cell – PMPL South Asia Championship: Day 4 of the PUBG Cell Professional League South Asia Championship has concluded and the Mongolian workforce, Astra Academy emerged as the champion. Astra Academy secured complete 295 factors in 24 matches whereas securing 118 kills in the bag. Astra Academy gained the trophy together with a money prize of $40,000 USD. ZEUS Esports and DRS Gaming completed at second and third place with 245 and 223 factors respectively.

PUBG Cell – PMPL South Asia Championship Day 4: Abstract –





Day 4 began with the Skilled To Kill’s rooster dinner in first match of day the place Astra secured complete 11 kills in the map of Erangel. Excessive Voltage and INV Esports secured the second and third rooster dinners respectively. Each workforce have secured the win with 9 kills.

In the fourth match, Deadeyes Guys claimed the victory with a dominant efficiency the place workforce secured 14 kills in the map of Erangel.

Fifth and remaining match was gained by APEC INC and LIT Esports respectively.

“Motion” of Astra Academy has proven an incredible efficiency all through the Championship and was topped the MVP of the PUBG Cell Professional League South Asia Championship. Motion secured complete 51 kills in the Championship whereas getting 8875 injury

.

PUBG Cell – PMPL South Asia Championship: General Leaderboard

First Place • Astra Academy – 295 Factors

Second Place • ZEUS Esports – 245 Factors

Third Place • DRS Gaming – 223 Factors

Fourth Place • Stalwart Esports – 218 Factors

Fifth Place • APES INC – 216 Factors

Sixth Place • Deadeyes Guys – 212 Factors

Seventh Place • LIT Esports – 198 Factors

Eighth Place • Skilled To Kill – 180 Factors

Ninth Place • 1952 – 170 Factors

Tenth Place • PN CREW – 167 Factors

Eleventh Place • HighVoltage – 163 Factors

Twelth Place • Skylightz Gaming – 155 Factors

Thirteenth Place • 7SEA Esports – 149 Factors

Fourteenth Place • INV Esports – 125 Factors

Fifteenth Place • SD Gaming – 76 Factors

Sixteenth Place • Nightmare Gaming – 70 Factors