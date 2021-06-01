Astralis opens modern gaming paradise in Copenhagen



Grand Opening: Astralis opens prime modern gaming and leisure paradise in the guts of Copenhagen: Saturday, June 19 at 10 AM, Astralis Nexus will open its doorways to a brand-new gaming and leisure middle in the guts of Copenhagen.





On the Opening Day, all company can have the prospect to fulfill the gamers from Astralis’ Counter-Strike and FIFA staff in addition to all of the Astralis Expertise gamers. For the event, the Astralis merchandise retailer can have goodie baggage for the early birds and a bunch of particular offers all through the complete day.

Jakob Lund Kristensen, CRO and Co-founder, Astralis:

“Astralis Nexus will little doubt be probably the most modern and well-equipped middle for gaming and leisure in Denmark.”

“Of the 1200 sqm, 800 of them are devoted to gaming with 130 high-end gaming stations, streaming hubs, VIP rooms, services for our professional groups and an auditorium with room for 40 company. There may also be a 300 sqm showroom for our merchandise in addition to our companions together with a state-of-the-art merchandise retailer for the hundreds of Danish and worldwide followers who yearly go to Copenhagen.”

Gaming and leisure on a complete new stage

Astralis Nexus is, in each sense, a brand new idea with high quality in hardly ever seen in that magnitude. With room for hardcore players, members, interest gamers of all ranges, those that need the last word VIP expertise, and naturally followers, Astralis Nexus embraces the variety and all of the positives of esports and gaming. Ofcourse with the chance to order pizza, sandwiches, sushi and every little thing else on the menu, that additionally has Astralis’ personal vitality drink out there.

Enjoyable information

Greater than 26,000 Astralis logos in completely different sizes all through the power.

For the development we have now used:

980 m2 forged

– 1,130 m2 plywood

– 220 m2 isolation

– 5.7 kilometers of energy cables

– 8.9 kilometers of knowledge cables

– 135 spotlights

– 226 m2 so each room can go fully darkish

130 x 24,5” pc displays, 175 displays whole

200 m2 outdoors deck overlooking the Tivoli backyard

Full AC system

4 VIP rooms with room for 10 to 16 company

Coaching room for the Astralis groups

All the preferred PC video games to decide on between

2x 10 GB web traces

130 PCs with i7 processors

Gear

Logitech: Mouse, keyboard, mousepad, and headset on all gaming stations

Hummel: Store in store

OMEN: PCs and displays for all of the gaming stations and store in store

Garmin: Intuition esports version wearable in streaming hubs

Lunar: Unique reductions for Astralis x Lunar members

Royal Unibrew: Astralis Utility x CULT in the café