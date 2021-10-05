AstraZeneca seeks FDA approval for COVID antibody treatment

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that it has asked the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency approval for long-acting antibody treatments to prevent COVID-19 in people who are at high risk of the disease. If authorized, it would become the first such preventive treatment to be available in the United States, the company said.

The company said in a statement that the treatment reduced the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 by 77 percent in a trial in which most participants either had other medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness or were vaccinated. were not producing enough antibodies. .

It said the treatment could be used in conjunction with vaccines in people with weakened immune systems. Other antibody treatments in use in the United States, including one developed by drugmaker Regeneron, have been used primarily to treat people who have already been infected with the coronavirus. The company has said that the AstraZeneca treatment is designed to stay in the body for a longer period of time than available antibody treatments for COVID-19.

“Vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised are often not able to mount a protective response after vaccination and remain at risk of developing COVID-19,” Mayne Pangalos, executive vice president of AstraZeneca, said in a statement. “With this first global regulatory filing, we are closer to providing vaccines as well as an additional option to help protect against COVID-19.”