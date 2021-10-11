Astronaut Sally Ride will be one of the women featured in the 2022 US quarter

Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel to space, will be featured on one of the first five coins of the US Mint’s American Women’s Quarter program. Starting next year and continuing through 2025, Mint will release five quarters each year with tail-side designs featuring trailblazing American women.

Ride, who died in 2012 at the age of 61, flew on the space shuttle Challenger in 1983 and again in 1984. He was supposed to go on a third shuttle mission, but after the explosion of Challenger in 1986, NASA suspended the shuttle program, and Ride retired a year later.

He continued to advise NASA as part of a panel investigating the Challenger accident and a study team that wrote a report recommending the agency’s work on an outpost on the Moon. Ride later became director of the California Space Institute at UC San Diego. She also wrote six children’s books about science and started a company called Sally Ride Science in 2001 with a focus on bridging the gender gap in STEM programs and careers.

The design of the Quarter depicts Ride next to a window on the spacecraft, which Mint says was inspired by his comment that “When I wasn’t working, I was usually looking at the Earth at a window. ”

Also on the list of women to appear in the 2022 quarters are the late poet and author Maya Angelou, Native American activist Wilma Mankiller, teacher and suffragist Nina Otero-Warren, and Chinese-American film star Anna May Wong.