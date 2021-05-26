Astronauts on Set: Space Station May Host Wave of TV Shows and Films



“We’re lastly in a position to open our doorways to non-public residents and permit others to expertise the magic of dwelling and working in area,” stated Dana Weigel, deputy supervisor for the area station at NASA. “The dream is absolutely to permit everybody entry to area, and this can be a fairly thrilling place to begin right here.”

Producers of Discovery’s “Who Desires to Be an Astronaut” count on the winner to be on board for the second Axiom mission to the area station, which could take off six or seven months after the primary one. For now, an settlement between the Discovery staff and Axiom has not been finalized, and NASA has but to decide on Axiom to conduct the second personal area tourism flight.

The NASA-led half of the station may accommodate two personal astronaut missions a 12 months, area company officers have stated, and different corporations are additionally curious about collaborating.

“We’re seeing loads of curiosity in personal astronaut missions, even outdoors of Axiom,” Ms. Weigel stated. “At this level, the demand exceeds what we really consider the alternatives on station will likely be.”

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, Axiom introduced two individuals who can be within the seats for that second mission: Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who now works for Axiom, would be the commander, and John Shoffner, a paying passenger who made his fortune as head of an organization that manufactures conduits for fiber optic cables, will function pilot for the mission.

Dr. Whitson, who holds the file for probably the most cumulative time in area by a NASA astronaut — 665 days — joined Axiom as a marketing consultant a 12 months in the past, in hopes of attending to area once more and including to her file. “Sure, most undoubtedly,” she stated. “That was the carrot.”

Mr. Peterson stated plans for the Discovery present grew out of discussions with Axiom early in 2020 and that it might be “a premium documentary” and much less like “Survivor” or different ruthless actuality tv competitions.