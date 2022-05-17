Sports

Astros’ Jake Odorizzi carted off the field vs Red Sox after apparent leg injury: ‘We hope for the best’

2 days ago
It was a disturbing sight Houston Astros Proper-handed pitcher Jake Odorizi instantly collapsed throughout the fifth inning of Monday evening’s recreation. Boston Red Sox And the crew referred to as it “foot discomfort.”

The 32-year-old All-Star seemed to be operating in direction of the first base when he fell after taking just a few steps ahead from the mound. He collapsed in apparent ache, grabbed her by the left leg earlier than serving to the stretcher, and led her off the field.

Astros mentioned in a tweet that Odorizi was out of the recreation with “decrease left leg discomfort”.

The Houston Astros have a tendency to play in Boston on Monday, May 16, 2022, during the fifth innings of the Jake O'Donoghue Red Sox.

(AP Photograph / Steven Sen)

Houston Astros' Jake Odorizi has been removed from the Red Sox game on May 16, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Billy Weiss / Boston Red Sox / Getty Pictures)

“He is most likely doing higher than the mound,” mentioned supervisor Dusty Baker. MLB.com. “She must be examined by medical doctors tomorrow, and so we’ll discuss extra tomorrow. She’s on crutches and she or he’s carrying boots. [but] He is an efficient soul so … we hope for the finest. “

Odorizzi entered the recreation with a 15 2/3 innings shutout streak however the Red Sox may win, 6-3.

A coach talks to Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizi during the Red Sox game on May 16, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

(Winslow Townson / Getty Pictures)

Baker added, “He is a fantastic spirit, he got here to camp in nice form and he threw the ball. You realize he is a robust man,” Baker added. “It is a short-term setback. We nonetheless have an extended solution to go and hopefully we’ll get him again and get him again the means he left.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.

