Astros’ Jake Odorizzi carted off the field vs Red Sox after apparent leg injury: ‘We hope for the best’

Astros’ Jake Odorizzi carted off the field vs Red Sox after apparent leg harm: ‘We hope for the finest’



It was a disturbing sight Houston Astros Proper-handed pitcher Jake Odorizi instantly collapsed throughout the fifth inning of Monday evening’s recreation. Boston Red Sox And the crew referred to as it “foot discomfort.”

The 32-year-old All-Star seemed to be operating in direction of the first base when he fell after taking just a few steps ahead from the mound. He collapsed in apparent ache, grabbed her by the left leg earlier than serving to the stretcher, and led her off the field.

Astros mentioned in a tweet that Odorizi was out of the recreation with “decrease left leg discomfort”.

“He is most likely doing higher than the mound,” mentioned supervisor Dusty Baker. MLB.com . “She must be examined by medical doctors tomorrow, and so we’ll discuss extra tomorrow. She’s on crutches and she or he’s carrying boots. [but] He is an efficient soul so … we hope for the finest. “

Odorizzi entered the recreation with a 15 2/3 innings shutout streak however the Red Sox may win, 6-3.

Baker added, “He is a fantastic spirit, he got here to camp in nice form and he threw the ball. You realize he is a robust man,” Baker added. “It is a short-term setback. We nonetheless have an extended solution to go and hopefully we’ll get him again and get him again the means he left.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.