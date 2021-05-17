Asuran actor Nitish Veera passes away due to COVID-19; Selvaraghavan, Vishnu Vishal tweet condolences

Tamil actor Nitish Veera handed away these days, 17 May presumably presumably presumably attributable to COVID-19 issues. He used to be successfully recognized for his performances in motion pictures admire Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. The 45-yr-musty actor succumbed to coronavirus in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai metropolis, the save he used to be admitted to Omandurar scientific establishment.

Shortly after the information, the Tamil movie fraternity extended their heartfelt condolences to the actor’s household on social media.

REST IN PEACE MY “MANI ” pic.twitter.com/SwcQLeUPOB — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) May presumably presumably presumably 17, 2021

#RIPNitishVeera It concern to jot down this… Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid 2nd wave is eliminating so many lives.. Be careful and sort out your family members members in fact conclude to you… — VISHNU VISHAL – V V (@TheVishnuVishal) May presumably presumably presumably 17, 2021

#Asuran #Nitishveera

Shattered to pay attention to that Nitish Anna is not any further ,very ravishing ,the type of aesthetic and caring co artist , by no means anticipated this , May presumably presumably presumably his soul leisure in peace pic.twitter.com/XYYjx2qki0 — AmmuAbhirami (@Ammu_Abhirami) May presumably presumably presumably 17, 2021

Nitish had impressed followers together with his roles in different motion pictures at the side of Rajinikanth’s Kaala through which he essayed the position of the huge identify’s eldest son. He used to be furthermore extremely acclaimed in Dhanush’s Asuran, the save he grabbed eyeballs together with his effectivity of a gangster.

Per the Circumstances of India, Nitish used to be from Madurai metropolis and is survived by his spouse and two daughters, who’re long-established 8 and seven. It used to be in 2006 when he made his performing debut in Pudhupettai directed by Selvaraghavan.

Taking a in discovering into his different works, the actor has performed a pivotal position in actor Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan’s Laabam. The movie used to be directed by Nationwide Award-winning director SP Jananathan. He has furthermore starred in a slew of films at the side of Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2, Raatchasi, Sindhanai Sei, Netru Indru, Padai Veeran, and Airaa, experiences Cinema Express.