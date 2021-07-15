Asus launches laptops in India, chromebook starts from Rs.17,999

The sale of Asus’ new Chromebook laptop will start on July 22 at 12 noon on Flipkart. In this cell you will be able to order the laptop of your choice.

New Delhi. Taiwan’s leading tech company Asus has launched six new and unique Chromebook laptops in India priced from Rs 17,999 to Rs 24,999. At this time when children are studying online at home, keeping this in mind, the company has made this good offer. Also, these laptops are said to be suitable for children’s studies and office work.

Let us know that the new laptop range of Asus includes Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 and Chromebook C523 laptops. Apart from this, two different and new technology-equipped Asus Chromebooks C423 and C523 are available in touch and non-touch variants. The company says that the new affordable Chromebook range offers 80 percent screen-to-body ratio for a better display experience. All laptops are powered by Intel Celeron N-series processors and run on Chrome OS.

Asus says that the Chromebook Flip C214 laptop has been specially designed for students. It comes with 360-degree convertible touch-screen display, dual cameras. It also includes an autofocus camera. This laptop can also be used in tablet mode. Along with this, this laptop comes with military-grade durability.

offered at a reasonable price

The Asus Chromebook C223 is the cheapest model in the new range. Also, the company has kept its price at Rs 17,999. After this, the Asus Chromebook C423 non-touch variant will be available for Rs 19,999. Along with this, the non-touch model of Asus Chromebook C523 can be bought for Rs 20,999.

The Touch variants of Sus Chromebook C423 and C523 have been priced at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999. Also, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 laptop will be available for Rs 23,999.

The Asus Chromebook C214 and C223 laptops will be available with an 11.6-inch LED display with 1366×768 pixels screen resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio. According to the company, the Chromebook C523 sports a 15.6-inch LED full-HD touch screen display with 16:9 aspect ratio, while the non-touch variant has the same screen size and features except for the touch screen capability.

The Chromebooks C214, C423 and C523 come with 64GB of storage, while the C223 offers 32GB of storage. All models support 4GB of RAM. For connectivity, all the models come with a Type-A port, microSD card slot and an audio jack.