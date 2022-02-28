Asus premium phone with 64MP camera launched in India, looks and features like ‘iPhone 13 mini’?

Jobs

The Asus 8Z is priced at Rs 42,999 in India and will be available from March 7. It is like a small phone, which gives rest to the hands. It gives size and look like iPhone 13 mini.

Asus has launched its premium phone 8Z in India today i.e. on February 28. This phone was supposed to launch only in May last year but due to Kovid it was pushed forward. The Asus 8Z is priced at Rs 42,999 in India and will be available from March 7. It is like a small phone, which gives rest to the hands. It gives size and look like iPhone 13 mini.

The Asus 8Z could be better for those looking for a premium Android and a compact Android flagship. Because it is different from other flagship phones in terms of price and the look can also give you the iPhone. Although the processor in this is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, these days Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is coming in flagship phones.

Asus 8Z India price, availability
The Asus 8Z variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 42,999. It will be available on Flipkart from March 7. The 8Z was launched globally at a starting price of Euro 599 (approximately Rs 50,500). It will come in two color options Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver.

display
The Asus 8z looks like a small phone but the 8Z sports a 5.9-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, which is 445 PPI. The front panel is flat and the phone has been designed in such a way that it gives the impression of a small device. Since the screen is huge.

Asus 8Z Specs, Features
The Asus 8Z has a glass back. This is Corning Gorilla Glass 3. While on the front you get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The 8Z is the first Asus phone to come with an official IP68 rating. It measures 8.9mm and weighs just 169g. The phone flaunts a 5.9-inch Samsung-made HDR10+ ready E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and optical in-display fingerprint reader.

Under the hood, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. The software is powered by Android 11 on top of which Asus’s Zen UI is placed.

camera and battery
The Asus 8Z has a total of two cameras at the back – a 64MP main (Sony IMX686/f/1.8 OIS) and a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The 8Z is capable of recording 8K. There is also a 12MP selfie camera on the front. Talking about the battery, it has a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 30W fast wired charging. On the connectivity front, there are stereo speakers, headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6E.


