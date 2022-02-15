Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Launched in India with Snapdragon 888+ Processor Know Features and Specifications

For the gaming enthusiasts, today good news has come from the Taiwanese company Asus, which makes gaming phones. Asus has officially launched two new smartphones Ausu ROG Phone 5s and Ausu ROG Phone 5s Pro simultaneously in India. Both are gaming smartphones. Which are made keeping in mind the gaming enthusiasts. Both these smartphones work on Snapdragon 888+ processor and have a display of 144Hz reference rate.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro Price: The Asus ROG Phone 5s smartphone costs Rs 49,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant and Rs 57,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant. By doing ROG Phone 5s Pro, the company has launched the same variant 18 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage. Which is priced at Rs 79,999.

Features and Specifications of Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro: Both the smartphones run Android 11 with Asus ROG UI. A 6.78-inch Full HD display has been given with both the smartphones. The display comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass. Apart from this, Adreno 660 GPU has been given for graphics in the phone. The refresh rate of the display of both the smartphones is 144Hz.

Both smartphones will get triple camera setupTriple camera setup will be available in both Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. In which the primary lens is 64 megapixels, the second lens is 13 megapixels ultra wide angle and the third lens is 5 megapixels metro sensor. For selfie, both the phones have a 24-megapixel front camera.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro Battery: Both the smartphones have a strong 6000mAh battery with 65w fast charger. Along with this, dual speakers and USB Type-C port have also been provided in both the phones. For connectivity, 4G LTE has been supported with Dual SIM 5G. There is also Phone Air Trigger to enhance the gaming experience in the phone.