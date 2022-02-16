Asus ROG Phone 5s Smartphone with 64 MP Camera and 6000 mAh Battery Launched in India, Know Price

Jobs

10 seconds ago
The company on Tuesday introduced Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro with 6,000mAh battery pack and 64MP primary camera.

Smartphone maker Asus has launched two phones in India. The company on Tuesday introduced Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro with 6,000mAh battery pack and 64MP primary camera. Apart from this, the company is offering top-end Snapdragon 888+ SoC in both these phones, which is connected to Adreno 660 GPU. This phone of the company will give great gaming experience.

display and camera
The Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have a 6.78-inch full-HD + Samsung AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. 2.5D curved glass comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection. The company has introduced triple rear camera setup in both of them to give a better camera experience. Users get a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, a 24-megapixel sensor with f / 2.45 aperture is available.

specification
Dual-SIM (Nano) has been given in both these phones. Asus ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro is powered by ROG UI on Android 11. Both these phones are paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, while the latter offers 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also sports dual front stereo speakers as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is backed by a dual-cell 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The dimensions of both are 172.83×77.25×9.9mm and weighing 238 grams.

Price
Talking about the price of these two phones, the price of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Asus ROG Phone 5s is Rs 49,999. At the same time, the price of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is Rs 57,999. Apart from this, the price of Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is 79,999. The sale of Asus gaming smartphones will start on February 18 through Flipkart. Let us know that both these smartphones have been introduced globally in August 2021.

What is the connectivity option
Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Phone 5S and ROG Phone 5S Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/x, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and A USB Type-C port is given. Onboard sensors include GNSS GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, NaviC, accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, under-display fingerprint sensor, gyroscope and ultrasonic sensor for AirTrigger 5 and grip press.


