Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review: an AMD powerhouse

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition overview: an AMD powerhouse



I used to be skeptical of the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition after I first received my check unit from AMD. Whereas the body charges the Radeon RX 6800M delivered had been respectable, it wasn’t decisively outperforming comparable methods with Intel and Nvidia elements. I assumed that this gaming laptop computer can be pretty center of the highway, with out many standout options to set it aside from the pack.

Then Asus gave me the value.

Nicely, the value vary. Asus says the Strix G15 Advantage Edition will value $1,549.99 to $1,699.99. Given {that a} common Strix G15 with specs near these of my check unit (an eight-core Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of RAM, and a 300Hz 1080p display screen, though with 1TB of storage) and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU is listed at $1,799.99, I’m assuming that my configuration will likely be near the highest of that vary.

Regardless, a Strix for $1,699.99 is a good worth. This mannequin is delivering higher efficiency and higher battery life than I’d anticipate to see from all types of gaming laptops which might be tons of of {dollars} extra. Given the Strix’s flashy and decidedly fanatic aesthetic, I believe it makes a bit much less sense as a price buy than one thing just like the Zephyrus G15. However, in case you’re searching for a daring and garish gaming laptop computer that’s punching nicely above its value class, you’re in all probability within the audience.

Good Stuff Inexpensive value for the efficiency it provides

Nice battery life

Good audio

300Hz display screen Dangerous Stuff No webcam

Some outdated ports

No biometric authentication

This Strix is without doubt one of the first laptops introduced that features AMD’s new RX 6000M collection cellular GPUs, and the primary one I’ve gotten to check. Given the value of the RTX 3070 mannequin, it’s clear that’s the cardboard Asus expects the 6800M to be buying and selling blows with.

For some uncooked outcomes: the Strix G15 averaged 252fps on CS:GO, working the benchmark filled with mud storms and fireplace blasts with no stutter in sight. The system averaged 87fps on Horizon Zero Daybreak, and 77fps on Pink Useless Redemption 2. It put up 69fps on Shadow of the Tomb Raider with ray tracing on extremely, and 94fps with ray tracing off. (All video games had been run at native decision at their highest potential settings). Principally, you need to have the ability to run just about any recreation you need at playable body charges.

You need to have the ability to run just about any recreation you need

From the outcomes right here, it appears that evidently the RX 6800M is performing barely worse than (however comparably to) a high-clocked RTX 3070 however is outperforming expectations for a low-clocked RTX 3070 on most titles. It’s an improve from final 12 months’s Nvidia chips, beating Asus’ 2020 ROG Strix Scar 15 with an RTX 2070 Tremendous on each recreation. We haven’t but gotten to overview the 3080 mannequin of the Scar, however the body charges different opinions have reported are higher than, however not worlds away from what I’m seeing right here — and the Scar is sort of $1,000 extra. It’s additionally not too far off the what we’d anticipate from the Zephyrus G15 with a 100W RTX 3080 on some titles (and even higher on some), so on condition that Asus has the 3080 Zephyrus listed at $1,999 and the RTX 3070 mannequin listed at $1,849.99 (although each fashions have a QHD display screen as a substitute of a 300Hz 1080p one and extra storage) the Strix is a greater deal going by efficiency alone.

Video games additionally regarded nice on the 300Hz FHD show. Asus says there will likely be an possibility for a 165Hz QHD show as nicely; each have a 3ms response time. Whereas I haven’t gotten to check that mannequin but, the panel on my configuration is much less shade correct and dimmer than the QHD display screen on the Zephyrus G15, maxing out at 291 nits in my testing and protecting one hundred pc of the sRGB shade gamut, 76 p.c of the Adobe RGB gamut, and 78 p.c of the DCI-P3 gamut. So in case you choose that colours pop otherwise you plan on gaming exterior, you’ll in all probability need the QHD show. My configuration is best for people who need each final body they’ll get — on a title like CS:GO, you’ll see extra frames on the 300Hz display screen than you’d on the 165Hz one.

A few of this efficiency could be attributed to Asus’ cooling, which did an honest job right here. The Strix G15 has a vapor-chamber cooling system with new 84-blade “Arc Circulation” followers which might be supposed to extend airflow from earlier Strix generations by 5 p.c. The system works: it typically stored the CPU beneath 80 levels Celsius with spikes as much as the excessive 80s right here and there. Temperatures on the keyboard and palm rests remained snug as nicely.

Temperatures on the keyboard and palm rests remained snug

There are just a few totally different cooling profiles, and followers had been fairly audible on the Turbo profile throughout each gaming and productiveness work. For those who’re actually feeling adventurous, you’ll be able to set a handbook profile with all energy limits and fan speeds maxed out, and then you definately’ll hear fan noise such as you’ve by no means heard earlier than. (Admittedly, this didn’t do a lot to enhance body charges, however it was enjoyable to strive.) I by no means heard any followers on the Silent profile, even after I put my ear to the deck. The underside of the chassis did get a bit toasty on my lap on Silent, although it was tolerable.

The G15’s audio system are additionally lots loud sufficient that you simply shouldn’t have an issue listening to your recreation’s audio over the followers. Bass and percussion had been fairly audible, which I hardly ever get to say about gaming laptop computer audio system. The Strix additionally comes preloaded with Dolby Entry software program, the place you’ll be able to swap between profiles for video games, films, music, and voice. The Music profile brings vocals to the forefront, however I really most well-liked the Recreation and Film profiles for my Spotify repertoire as a result of they made the bass stronger.

The audio system and microphone help two-way AI noise cancellation. You may flip this function on and off, and fiddle round with its depth in Asus’ Armoury Crate software program. The microphones had no bother selecting up my voice with and with out the function on, after all. That stated, the Strix G15 wouldn’t be an amazing alternative in case you’ll be doing a variety of video calling as a result of — as is commonly the case with many ROG merchandise today — it doesn’t have a webcam.

However the place the Strix G15 actually makes its case is the battery gaming expertise. I solely received an hour of gaming out of 1 cost, which is a reasonably quick life span. Nonetheless, the Strix ran Pink Useless Redemption 2 at playable charges for your complete time, sustaining between 30fps and 40fps for nearly your complete hour, dropping to the excessive 20s round 12 p.c, and remaining there till it died. I’d suggest this laptop computer to individuals who wish to video games on battery over others with extra juice because of the great amount of truly playable time you get.

Battery life was very stable

Battery life on the entire was very stable. I used to be averaging about two and a half hours on final 12 months’s Strix Scar 15, and whereas I anticipated this AMD machine to last more, I used to be shocked by how rather more juice it had. Utilizing the Strix G15 as my each day work driver on the Silent profile round 200 nits of brightness, I averaged 9 hours and 16 minutes of steady work and leisure. That makes it one of many longest-lasting gaming laptops I’ve ever examined. It beats what I averaged on the Zephyrus G15 with the identical workload — and I’ve been singing that gadget’s praises all 12 months for its effectivity. It’s particularly spectacular as a result of the Strix G15 is powering a ton of RGB LEDs (although it additionally has a lower-resolution display screen).

The 280W adapter additionally juices the Strix G15 decently quick; the gadget reached 60 p.c in 38 minutes alongside gentle Chrome use. The brick is fairly hefty, however the Strix additionally helps 100W Kind-C charging.

Elsewhere, the chassis has the daring and flashy look that characterizes the Strix line. An RGB gentle bar runs underneath the entrance fringe of the deck, and the keyboard has per-key RGB lighting. My unit got here with a brilliant pink plate on the left facet of the in any other case black hinge, which you’ll swap out for faceplates of different colours if pink isn’t your pace. It gained’t be the aesthetic for everybody, however it’s definitely a glance.

RGB apart, the chassis feels nicely made and fairly sturdy. The lid is aluminum, and the palm rests have a clean, snug texture with an unobtrusive sample together with the letters R, O, and G.

It gained’t be the aesthetic for everybody, however it’s definitely a glance

Port choice is okay however could possibly be higher. There’s one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Kind-C port (not Thunderbolt, since that is an AMD machine), an HDMI port (2.0b, reasonably than 2.1), three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Kind-A ports, an RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm mixture audio jack. The proper facet is port-less, however numerous ports are on the rear (together with the ability jack).

ROG keyboards are a few of my favourite ones you may get, and this one isn’t any exception — it’s snug with fairly a little bit of journey. There are helpful devoted keys for quantity, chopping the mic, swapping between fan profiles, and pulling up Armoury Crate. The W, A, S, and D keys are a translucent white (in distinction to the remainder of the caps, that are black) permitting you to see the switches beneath. I think about this will likely be a controversial alternative, although I personally just like the look. The spacebar on my unit very often squeaked, however that’s my solely grievance.

The glass touchpad is clean and roomy — it’s 85 p.c bigger than earlier Strix touchpads, per Asus. I had no points with palm rejection (which was a reduction, contemplating that my proper palm was usually resting on the sting). It typically thought I used to be zooming after I meant to scroll, however I’ll take that over a jumpy cursor.

All collectively, the Strix G15 Advantage Edition is an enticing bundle. There are nitpicks, certain. However on the value vary Asus is offering, it’s laborious to see any of them as dealbreakers.

The query is whether or not you’re within the goal demographic. For instance, in case you just like the Strix’s flashy lights however need the very best efficiency you may get, you is perhaps higher suited paying extra for the Strix Scar 15. For those who’re searching for an RGB look that’s extra refined and refined, with a extra sensible port choice, you could discover Alienware’s M15 R4 extra interesting. And if you need an wonderful AMD system with all-day battery life, however don’t fairly want this a lot energy, you’ll have the ability to get all types of choices, like Lenovo’s Legion 5 or Asus’ Zephyrus G14, at decrease costs.

However in case you’re particularly searching for this type of daring design, in an all-AMD system, at a sub-$2,000 value level, and are prepared to surrender a webcam and a few trendy ports, the Strix G15 Advantage Edition might be the very best you are able to do. Go less expensive and also you’re entering into territory the place you’ll see vital compromises on efficiency. The Strix is extra of a distinct segment buy than the lighter and subtler Zephyrus, however loads of good laptops are. If it’s your factor, go for it.

Images by Monica Chin / GadgetClock