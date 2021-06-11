Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 laptops launched in India- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 laptops launched in India- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



FP Trending

Asus has launched a brand new gaming laptop computer lineup in India, which incorporates the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Asus Zephyrus M16, Asus TUF Gaming F15, and Asus TUF Gaming F17. They’re all powered by Eleventh-generation Intel Core H-series processors. The laptops are supported by quick charging, which Asus claims can energy up the battery from zero to 50 p.c in half-hour. The ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 have a slim construct whereas TUF Gaming F15 and TUF Gaming F17 laptops have a military-grade construct.

The Asus TUF F15 and TUF F17 supply a configuration as much as Intel Core i9-11900H and Core i7-11800H processors, respectively. The TUF Gaming F15 includes a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with 144 Hz and 240 Hz refresh fee choices and a 3 ms response time. The TUF F17 includes a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144 Hz display.

The TUF Gaming F15 comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, whereas F17 could be configured as much as GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Each laptops function as much as 16GB DDR4 SDRAM. In addition they pack 90Wh batteries, help DTS:X Ultrasound, and sport an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard. Whereas TUF Gaming F15 weighs 2.3 kilograms, TUF F17 weighs 2.6 kilograms.

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Asus Zephyrus M16, Asus TUF Gaming F15, and Asus TUF Gaming F17 pricing and availability

Asus TUF Gaming F15 is listed at a beginning value of Rs 1,04,990, whereas the TUF Gaming F17 prices Rs 92,990 for the bottom variant.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 options an Intel Core i9-11900H processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060, or RTX 3070 GPU. The pocket book sports activities 16GB of RAM that’s expandable to 32GB. The M16 has as much as 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, a 16-inch WQHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh fee, 3ms response time, a 90Wh battery, and a single-zone backlit RGB keyboard. It weighs 1.9 kilograms. It carries a beginning price ticket of Rs. 1,44,990 in India.

The premium ROG Zephyrus S17 sports activities a single Intel Core i9-11900H paired with 16GB of RAM, expandable as much as 48GB. It’s obtainable in 512GB, 1TB, and 2 TB M.2 SSD storage choices. Different options of the laptop computer embody Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, a 17.3-inch UHD IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh fee and 3ms response time, G-Sync help, and a per-key optical-mechanical RGB backlit keyboard. It weighs 2.6 kilograms. It begins at Rs. 2,99,990 in India.

Asus introduced the worldwide debut of the ROG Zephyrus S17 and Zephyrus M16 at its digital ‘For These Who Dare’ occasion final month.

The TUF F15 will go on sale from 11 June on Amazon, Asus Unique Shops, Croma, Vijay Gross sales, and ROG Shops. The TUF F17 will likely be obtainable from 14 June solely on Flipkart. Each Zephyrus variants will likely be obtainable from the third quarter of 2021.