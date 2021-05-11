Asus’ Zephyrus M16 has a 16:10 screen and Intel Tiger Lake H processor



When you’re questioning why each firm below the solar has launched new gaming laptops immediately, it’s as a result of Intel has introduced its latest flagship cell processors. They’re the latest members of its eleventh Gen “Tiger Lake H” sequence. Asus and Intel have introduced the brand new Zephyrus M16, which can pair the chips with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs (as much as a 3070).

What’s thrilling concerning the M16 is that it has a QHD, 165Hz show with a 16:10 side ratio. 16:10 is very uncommon to see in gaming laptops; it’s extra generally present in enterprise and productiveness machines as a result of additional vertical house it offers. Asus hopes the brand new look will assist the Zephyrus line attain content material creators and different clients in search of a system that may work in addition to sport.

“It takes gaming laptops to an viewers that wouldn’t have gone to a gaming laptop computer,” says Sascha Krohn, Asus ROG’s director of PC and laptop computer technical advertising and marketing.

The slim-bezeled M16 has been round two years within the making. “It’s actually difficult to do a laptop computer with tremendous slim bezels, as a result of you must design the laptop computer round that screen,” Krohn mentioned. The M16 has a 94 % screen-to-body ratio, that means it has smaller bezels in relation to its dimension than the Dell XPS 15 and virtually another client laptop computer available on the market. The Razer Blade 15, for comparability, has simply above an 80 % screen-to-body ratio.

Asus’ G-series (together with the famend Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G15) will stay the extra “mainstream” Zephyrus choices going ahead. The M16 is costlier, and the Intel chip allows options that fans and content material creators might worth extra, together with Thunderbolt and Intel’s Fast Sync in addition to the 16:10 show.

Intel labored carefully with Asus to equip the M16 with a variety of fashionable options, together with Dolby Atmos audio with Intel’s Sensible Sound Expertise Driver and MS Hybrid Mode. Primarily, the corporate believes its CPUs will present sufficient energy to make the most of the 165Hz QHD show, a feat that solely actually turned doable this 12 months.

“We’re actually making certain that we proceed to ship the gaming efficiency that we had in Tenth-Gen, the place we outgamed the competitors earlier this 12 months, and centered on ensuring that your IPC good points and our single-threaded efficiency is on the stage that we anticipate it,” says Kim Algstam, Intel’s interim GM of premium and gaming notebooks.

Algstam additionally claims the brand new Tiger Lake chips can be higher at multithreaded workloads and will outpace the competitors (learn: AMD) on battery life, which is a vital consideration for the M16’s target market. “We’ve spent unimaginable time ensuring that the efficiency tuning and battery life tuning is as much as expectations,” Algstam says. “Prospects wish to do extra than simply sport. They wish to work, they wish to do extra private duties once they’re out and about, and that occurs on battery.”

AMD has set a excessive bar in that regard. The Ryzen-powered Zephyrus G15 and Zephyrus G14 have been two of the longest-lasting gaming laptops I’ve ever reviewed. Many comparable Tenth Gen Intel programs have lasted considerably much less time in our testing.

The elephant within the room is Alder Lake, Intel’s subsequent technology of hybrid chips, that are slated for launch within the second half of this 12 months. The corporate known as the brand new line “a vital breakthrough in x86 structure” at a preview in January. Ought to fans await that? Algstam didn’t handle Alder Lake straight however did give a clear verdict. “I’d positively not wait,” he says. “I’d purchase immediately.”

Asus has not but introduced pricing or a launch date for the Zephyrus M16.