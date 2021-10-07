Asylum seeker at Poland-Belarus border faces a gruesome choice

The father had walked in circles in the rain-drenched Polish forest – along the border of eastern Poland, nursing his sick daughter, after three days with barely any food or water, as the temperature had dropped toward freezing. He was soaked, trembling and facing a terrible choice.

Their 2-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He had wrapped her in a thin coat to protect her from the cold, and she needed immediate medical attention. The father, an Iraqi Kurd who gave his name to Caravan, had guided his family across the border from Belarus, but was now in a wooded area patrolled by Polish troops and border guards.

The choice for the father was merciless: seeking medical help would mean a return to Belarus and the end of his family’s desperate trip to Europe.

“I can call for an ambulance for you, but the border guards will come with it,” Polish activist Piotr Bystrianin, who arrived for help, told the family, who said they wanted to request asylum in Poland. He found them after searching for hours in the dark, informed of their whereabouts by locator pins sent by cellphones.