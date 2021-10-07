Asylum seeker at Poland-Belarus border faces a gruesome choice
The father had walked in circles in the rain-drenched Polish forest – along the border of eastern Poland, nursing his sick daughter, after three days with barely any food or water, as the temperature had dropped toward freezing. He was soaked, trembling and facing a terrible choice.
Their 2-year-old daughter has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. He had wrapped her in a thin coat to protect her from the cold, and she needed immediate medical attention. The father, an Iraqi Kurd who gave his name to Caravan, had guided his family across the border from Belarus, but was now in a wooded area patrolled by Polish troops and border guards.
The choice for the father was merciless: seeking medical help would mean a return to Belarus and the end of his family’s desperate trip to Europe.
“I can call for an ambulance for you, but the border guards will come with it,” Polish activist Piotr Bystrianin, who arrived for help, told the family, who said they wanted to request asylum in Poland. He found them after searching for hours in the dark, informed of their whereabouts by locator pins sent by cellphones.
Caravan’s family was caught in a geopolitical battle between Belarus and Poland that has turned into a man-made humanitarian disaster for Europe. At least five people who crossed illegally into Poland have died in recent weeks, some from hypothermia and exhaustion, according to Polish officials, and three nearly drowned in Polish marshes.
“Many more people will die as the weather conditions worsen,” Mr Bystrianin said. “Our government treats these people worse than criminals who are thrown in jail as if they are not human, just garbage to be thrown. What’s the plan – to kill people?”
There is strong evidence that the President of Belarus Alexander G. Lukashenko has been using migrants to punish the EU for tough action after a controversial election last year. Migrants – some fleeing poverty in Africa and elsewhere and others escaping war in countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq – are allowed to enter Belarus, and then encouraged to cross into Poland. , a member of the European Union, with the hope of spreading throughout the region.
Poland’s right-wing government, determined to keep refugees and economic migrants out, has filled the eastern border area with security agents, while keeping prying eyes away by declaring it an emergency exclusion zone for all but all residents.
Opinion polls indicate that a majority of polls support the government’s view. But the government – apparently concerned about a backlash against the policy – last week began portraying migrants as terrorists, pedophiles and sexually degenerates who raped animals.
This effort partially backfired, receiving disapproval from some authorities and also from the Catholic Church, a powerful force in Poland that rarely criticizes the government.
The head of the Polish Church, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, said in an interview that it was “harmful” for the government to suggest that “every refugee is a terrorist or a sex offender,” adding: “We cannot accept that people would have died in front of us.” from our eyes.”
In a detailed report, Amnesty International last week documented how Polish border guards kept 32 Afghan asylum seekers in “terrible conditions for weeks” and then pushed them back into Belarus at the border in violation of international law. Gave. In a separate report, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights said that “Poland is carrying out massive illegal pushback along its border with Belarus.”
Some officials are pushing against the policy of the government. Poland’s Deputy Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the treatment of asylum seekers as a “scam”, reflecting “Poland’s darkest image”.
The government’s official line is that it is protecting the EU’s eastern border from “hybrid attacks” by Mr Lukashenko, whom Poland has accused of sending migrants across the border to sow disorder.
Poland’s border force says more than 11,000 people tried to illegally enter Belarus in August and September, compared with about 120 during the previous year.
The escalation began this summer when the European Union imposed sanctions on Belarus for forcing a passenger jet carrying a Belarusian dissident. Mr. Lukashenko’s government initially pushed the migrants towards Lithuania, but after being fenced by Lithuania directed them south towards the Polish border.
Lithuania and Poland have both fortified their borders, laying down coils of razor wire and borrowing anti-migrant methods pioneered by Hungary at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015, tightening existing barriers.
The EU, seeing a recurrence of that crisis and another surge in support for populist, anti-immigration politicians, supports efforts by Poland and Lithuania to keep out people trying to enter Belarus.
“The aggression of the Lukashenko regime deserves a firm and united response from the EU,” union migration commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Thursday after a meeting with Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.
Mr Kaminsky angered liberals and disappointed some supporters of the ruling party when he held a briefing last week in what he claimed was a photo taken from the cellphone of a detained migrant showing a man He was having sex with an animal.
TVP, a state television station that acts as a bullhorn for the ruling party, titled its report on the briefing: “He raped a cow and wanted to go to Poland? Details on migrants at the border.”
But the picture turned out to be a still from a zoophilia pornography film available on the Internet, and it involved a horse, not a cow.
Poland has taken in hundreds of asylum seekers airlifted from Afghanistan since the Taliban came to power in August, but hostility to migrants infiltrating from across the border has been a constant feature of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party. In 2015, ahead of the elections that brought it to power, its leader said they carried “all kinds of parasites and protozoa”.
Still, many in Poland feel Mr Kaminski’s performance has crossed the line.
“If anyone else did what they did, they would be in jail for showing pictures that incite ethnic hatred,” Marek Nazarko, the mayor of Miklovo, a town near the Belarus border, said in an interview last week. .
He denounced Mr. Kaminski’s account of eastern Polish cities beset by violent sex offenders coming from Belarus as a “despicable” lie. “These people are not criminals and they have not disturbed the order in my city in any way. They are peaceful, desperate people who just want to move towards a better life,” said the mayor, a former police officer.
Witnesses said 20 detained foreigners, including eight children, in their city last week were led by security officers in black balaclavas who took them back to the Belarus border. Then everyone was thrown out of Poland.
The incident prompted Mr Nazarko to call an emergency session of the city council and decorate his room with a symbolic coil of barbed wire.
Invited to attend, Piotr Dederko, the acting head of the city’s border outpost, expressed concern about Warsaw’s own orders. “I don’t have the heart to take these people to the border and throw them,” he said. “These are really difficult situations.”
The council unanimously voted to turn the city’s fire station into a “help point,” which moves it out of the exclusion zone, with food and temporary shelter for migrants. But to avoid breaking the law, the mayor agreed that the border service would be alerted to those seeking help.
“In Poland today we live in a situation where helping people is criminal,” he lamented.
Mateusz Wodzinski, a resident of a small border village of Lapikje, said the government had disregarded human decency by freezing hungry people “like pieces of garbage”.
And the peace in their village is disturbed by the barking noise of surveillance helicopters and guard dogs. “It’s basically like a war zone here now.”
Mr Bystrianin, the worker who meets the caravan’s family near the forest, spends his nights searching for desperate people in a car laden with donated food, water, blankets and dry clothes, roaming the country roads and tracks.
Standing in a clearing early Saturday, Mr Bystrianin, who heads the private charity Fundacja Ocalenie, waited patiently for the distraught family to make their decision.
Concerned that his ailing daughter and the others in the group might not survive, the caravan decided that it would be best to seek medical help. Two ambulances arrived and, as they had been warned, the border guards also arrived.
Four family members were taken to hospital, and six others were taken back to Belarus across the border. Mr Bystrianin and a fellow worker, Dorota Novok, were fined for entering the restricted area, providing food and clothing to the area.
Monica Pronzuk contributed reporting from Brussels, and Anatol Magadziarz from Warsaw.
#Asylum #seeker #PolandBelarus #border #faces #gruesome #choice
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.