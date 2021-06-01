At 1.27 lakh, India reports lowest daily cases in 54 days; 21.6 crore vaccinated so far-India News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus Reside News Updates: The COVID-19 restoration charge continues to extend, at 92.09 % immediately, whereas the daily positivity charge dipped to six.62 %, and has been lower than 10 % for seven consecutive days.

Bihar, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Monday prolonged COVID-induced lockdown or curfew although there shall be some rest in curbs.

Andhra Pradesh has determined to proceed with curfew until 10 June, whereas the entire shutdown in Lakshadweep will stay until 7 June.

Virtually all states and Union Territories have prolonged the curbs which they first began imposing in mid-April because the second COVID wave hit the nation.

“In view of the corona outbreak, a choice has been taken to increase the lockdown by every week, until June 08. Nevertheless, some further concessions shall be made for enterprise actions,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

As per the revised tips, which might come into impact from 2 June, outlets dealing in important gadgets like grocery, greens, dairy merchandise, meat and fish, shall be allowed to do enterprise from 6 am to 2 pm.

Related relaxations have additionally been introduced by different states. Procuring malls, cinema halls, gyms, stadiums, golf equipment and swimming swimming pools will, nevertheless, stay closed.

Restrictions additionally stay on the quantity of people that might attend weddings and funerals.

The Chhattisgarh authorities stated that the lockdown, which was scheduled to finish on Monday, will proceed with some rest in restrictions in these districts the place the COVID-19 case positivity charge is lower than 5 %.

The Rajasthan authorities additionally issued tips on Monday to begin the “unlock” course of by easing sure restrictions from 2 June.

In line with the rules for the modified lockdown, exemption for numerous actions shall be given solely in areas the place the positivity charge is lower than 10 % or using oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is lower than 60 %.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash stated the COVID curfew has been prolonged in the state until 8 June. The interval of the continued curfew in the state was scheduled to return to an finish at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

The Lakshadweep administration introduced the extension of the entire shutdown for seven extra days, starting 31 Could.

The whole shutdown was first introduced on Could 24 for every week.

The Andhra Pradesh authorities determined to increase the COVID curfew until June 10, with the identical set of restrictions.

The curfew, which was first clamped from Could 5 because the coronavirus cases have been on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to finish on Could 31.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh authorities prolonged the relaxations introduced in the coronavirus curfew to 6 extra districts from June 1, permitting outlets and markets exterior the containment zones to open for 5 days every week.

The relaxations will apply to a complete of 61 districts from Tuesday, whereas 14 districts with an lively COVID-19 caseload of over 600 have been saved exterior the purview of the order in the meanwhile.

The 14 districts the place there can be no rest in curbs are Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur and Ghazipur, the spokesperson stated.