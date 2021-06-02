At 1.32 lakh, India records lowest daily cases in 54 days; toll climbs to 3.35 lakh-Health News , GadgetClock



Coronavirus LATEST News Updates: As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 , the nation has recorded 1.32 lakh daily new cases, taking the quantity confirmed cases to this point to 2,83,07,832, as per figures up to date by the well being ministry at 8 am on Wednesday.

Whereas the decline in daily infections continued for the 54th day, the toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 deaths being reported in the final 24 hours.

Over 21.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered to this point and a consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of anti-viral drug Favipiravir arrived in the nation from Iceland. This comes a day after India acquired the third and largest consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday introduced that there can be no Class 12 board exams this yr. Each CBSE and CISCE Class 12 exams have been cancelled. The PM’s workplace quoted him as saying, “The well being and security of our college students is of utmost significance and there can be no compromise on this side.”

Hours after Modi’s announcement, the Karnataka authorities mentioned it is going to too take a name on whether or not to conduct SSLC and II PU exams. Main and Secondary Training Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday mentioned, “We’d like to take an appropriate choice after weighing all of the choices.”

The Indian Medical Affiliation said that 594 docs succumbed throughout the second wave of COVID-19 .