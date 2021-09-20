At 75, Ojai Music Festival remains focused on the future

OJAI, California – Withdrawal is a process. It is rarely linear.

The Ojai Music Festival, for example, returned on 16–19 September to celebrate its 75th year after a long pandemic absence. But there were setbacks amid the return. Agreement was made to accommodate its movement from spring to the last days of summer. An artist was detained in Spain due to travel restrictions. Diligently implemented security measures temper the vibe of this storied event, a rugged yet comfortable haven for contemporary music nestled in a idyllic valley of straight-faced mysticism and sweet pixie tangerines.

This edition of the festival is the first under the leadership of Ara Guzelimian, who topped after a run in the 1990s. Each year, the person in his position organizes programming with a new music director; For Guzelimian’s debut, he chose composer John Adams, a patron of American classical music, born in the year of the first festival. Not interested in retrospectives for the milestone anniversary, they billed their concerts as a forward-looking survey of young artists – fitting for a festival that has long focused on the future.

But in music past, present and future are always indicating each other. Bach and Beethoven haunted new and recent works; Pianist Vikingur Olafsson treated Mozart as he likes to say, as if the ink had just dried on the score. You cannot see forward without looking back.