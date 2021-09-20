At 75, Ojai Music Festival remains focused on the future
OJAI, California – Withdrawal is a process. It is rarely linear.
The Ojai Music Festival, for example, returned on 16–19 September to celebrate its 75th year after a long pandemic absence. But there were setbacks amid the return. Agreement was made to accommodate its movement from spring to the last days of summer. An artist was detained in Spain due to travel restrictions. Diligently implemented security measures temper the vibe of this storied event, a rugged yet comfortable haven for contemporary music nestled in a idyllic valley of straight-faced mysticism and sweet pixie tangerines.
This edition of the festival is the first under the leadership of Ara Guzelimian, who topped after a run in the 1990s. Each year, the person in his position organizes programming with a new music director; For Guzelimian’s debut, he chose composer John Adams, a patron of American classical music, born in the year of the first festival. Not interested in retrospectives for the milestone anniversary, they billed their concerts as a forward-looking survey of young artists – fitting for a festival that has long focused on the future.
But in music past, present and future are always indicating each other. Bach and Beethoven haunted new and recent works; Pianist Vikingur Olafsson treated Mozart as he likes to say, as if the ink had just dried on the score. You cannot see forward without looking back.
Guzelimian and Adams looked back as far as possible, weaving the valley’s indigenous history into the festival. The cover of its program book was the Cindy Pitou Burton photograph “Ghost Poppy” – the name of the flower given by the Chumash people, the first known inhabitants of the region, who were nearly destroyed by disease and violence after the arrival of Europeans, and which There is no land in Ojai anymore.
It’s a history shared among the more lighthearted stories by Chumash elder Julie Tummait-Stensley, who began Friday programming with storytelling on a hazy field in Soule Park; That evening, she started a concert with Blessings.
Despite the best of intentions, these were among the festival’s more hard-won moments. Predominantly white, wealthy audiences reacted to the description of colonial brutality with an unintentionally positive response, rather than the way it later cheered on Rhiannon Giddens’s “Build a House”, a grim and gritty take on American history. Widespread impeachment – as if these were not listeners rooted in their message.
The festival was at its best when the music spoke for itself. (Most concerts are streaming online.) It should be said, however, that programming still had limitations; Just as this review cannot possibly address the entire phenomenon, the three days of Ojai (and a brief prelude the evening before) represented only a sliver of the area, and some thornier, more experimental work was being done.
Adams was nonetheless interested, it seemed, in artists who worked free of conservatism and style—what he called the “bad old days” of modernity’s grip.
Beyond Musicians, which translates to performers, a roster that includes the festival orchestra (no mere pickup group as in its concert with the prolific violinist Alexei Kenny); Member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic New Music Group; and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. and violinists such as soloists – for a piece, also a violinist – Miranda Cookson, who called the force of a full ensemble in Anthony Cheung’s “Character Studies” and Dai Fujikura’s “Prism Spectra”, and Kaiza Sariaho’s Bach’s second party followed. In place of the famous Chacón finale of the “Freeze” party.
Olafsson, whose recordings have demonstrated his talent as a programmer—with a sharp ear for connections within a single composer’s body of work, or across centuries and genres—with Rameau, Debussy and Philip Glass— Along with Mozart’s motivational dialogue between one another. And his contemporary, with excellent voice and enlightening clarity.
Giddens was also comfortable in a range of styles, his polymorphic musicality and chameleon voice positioned effectively like American folk in an Adams aria. Performing with her own band (whose members include Francesco Turisi, her partner) she was deadpan and charismatic; With the Attaka Quartet, she simply sat at a microphone with a laser-focused stare, controlling the stage with only her voice.
Attaka’s appearance was very brief, but could one day justify his turn at the festival directing. Whether in the works of Adams, Jesse Montgomery or Carolyn Shaw, Paul Vianco’s vivid episode “Benkei’s Standing Death” or Gabriella Smith’s jam-like “Carot Revolution”, these open-eared and open-minded players are not a piece. bring. stage until it is carved into their bones, so each numeral is fully embodied.
There was an overlap of composer and performer in Timo Andrés, whose works were well represented, but who also acted as a soloist – shimmery, patient and gentle – in Ingram Marshall’s humble grand piano concerto “Flow”. .
Andres later gave a chill rendition on Sunday morning, which opened with a selection of “I Still Play”, a set of shorts written for Robert Hurwitz, the longtime and influential leader of Nonsuch Records. This continued with one of Samuel Adams’s impromptas, a work of inspired keyboard writing designed to complement Schubert, to match that composer’s brilliance as well as warmth and subtle harmonic shading. And it ended with the first live performance of Smith’s “Imaginary Pancake,” which had a respectable start at the start of the pandemic but was actually roaring in person.
In very Ojai fashion, so many live musicians were programmed that Asa-Pekka Salonen didn’t even qualify as a headliner. If anything, it was a known volume that unintentionally faded amid the novelty of the other voices. Carlos Simon’s propulsive and galvanizing “Fate Now Conquers” nods to Beethoven, but on his own brazen terms. And there is nothing but promise in the emerging inti figis-visueta, whose “to give you form and breath”, for the three percussionists, distorted time into a combination of the resonant and monotonous sounds of objects like wood and planters. .
Much real estate was given to Gabriella Ortiz, who, in addition to performing – provides a delightful climax to the festivities with an extended version of her “La Calaca” on Sunday evenings – stepped in as a curator when Anna A rendition by Marguless was canceled because she could not travel to the United States. That concert, a survey of Mexican musicians, offered one of the festival’s great delights: Javier lvarez’s “Temazcal” features percussionist Lynn Vartan, a work for maracas and electronics that dances from an instrument to a revelation of acoustic possibilities. as demand for distribution. People behave like a toy.
Ortiz’s chamber work revealed a gift for surprising acoustic pairings, such as two harps and a steel plan in “Rio de las Mariposas”, which opened a late morning concert on Sunday. It’s a sound that had a sibling at the premiere that ended the show: Dylan Mattingly’s “Sunt Lacrima Rerum”, a take on the title “Aeneid”.
The work is also for two harps (Emily Levine and Julie Smith Phillips) – but also two pianos, which are subtly separated, can sometimes be confused with the sound of a steel pan. There is a slight inconsistency, but not unpleasant; The effect is more like a distortion of memory. And there was nothing unpleasant in this call for happiness. Ecstasy emanated from the open piano played by Joan Pearce Martin and Vicki Ray, as they were lightly hammered on their uppermost registers, joined by music-box flickering in the harp.
The mood became more meditative in the comparatively subdued middle section, but the transport thrill of the opening finally returned: first in pieces, then in full force. “Sanat Lacrima Rerum” was the newest work at the festival, a piece that looked back on a year that was painful for all of us. But Mattingly met that moment with music that tinged with fervent, unquenchable hope for the future.
