At a sequencing lab in Nebraska, tracking Omicron to help gauge its spread.

OMAHA – Researchers in Nebraska have recently created six specimens of the Omicron type, which have been found anywhere in the United States. They didn’t know it yet.

In a cupboard-sized room with no chairs and no windows, the scientists extracted genetic information from 64 new coronavirus samples, as they do every day, to determine if any of these patients might have a worrying new strain. A few hours later, Dr. Bahaa Abdul Hameed opened the email and saw the results.

Assistant Director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Dr. Abdelhamid said, “I was looking forward to this batch. “Once I downloaded the results as an Excel sheet, I immediately checked 64 samples, and of course, six of them were omicrons.” Nebraska authorities announced six cases Friday, the first in the state.

Around the world, scientists are scrambling to understand how widespread Omicron is and how serious a threat it can pose. As a result, Dr. Laboratories like Abdelhamid are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.