At a sequencing lab in Nebraska, tracking Omicron to help gauge its spread.
OMAHA – Researchers in Nebraska have recently created six specimens of the Omicron type, which have been found anywhere in the United States. They didn’t know it yet.
In a cupboard-sized room with no chairs and no windows, the scientists extracted genetic information from 64 new coronavirus samples, as they do every day, to determine if any of these patients might have a worrying new strain. A few hours later, Dr. Bahaa Abdul Hameed opened the email and saw the results.
Assistant Director of the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, Dr. Abdelhamid said, “I was looking forward to this batch. “Once I downloaded the results as an Excel sheet, I immediately checked 64 samples, and of course, six of them were omicrons.” Nebraska authorities announced six cases Friday, the first in the state.
Around the world, scientists are scrambling to understand how widespread Omicron is and how serious a threat it can pose. As a result, Dr. Laboratories like Abdelhamid are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.
Underlining growing concerns about Omicron, scientists in South Africa said on Friday that the species was found to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta, the fastest ever. Virus version. It is not yet clear whether Omicron can protect against current vaccines.
In the United States, this type of discovery began last week when South African researchers announced alarming mutations in omicron. The search has intensified in recent days, with at least 10 states identifying cases. Researchers are searching for any signs of this type through sewage samples. Contact tracers are stepping up efforts wherever cases have surfaced.
And in sequencing labs like Nebraska, in a state where case rates are already high and hospitals are already tense, scientists have stepped up their testing of international travel samples to see if Omicron has arrived.
Local health officials in rural southeastern Nebraska said Drs. One of the cases where Abdelhamid was found had recently moved to Nigeria, and after returning to Nebraska, five others in the same household are believed to have contracted the virus. No patient showed severe symptoms; Only one was vaccinated.
