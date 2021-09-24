At Art Basel, Everyone’s Playing It Safe

BASEL, Switzerland – Psychologists call this the “mere exposure effect”: humans like what they already know, whether people, places, products – or works of art.

There was certainly a reassuring familiarity about most of the works displayed at Art Basel’s 51st edition, which is open for previews on Tuesdays and runs through Sundays. After three pandemic postponements from June last year, with online versions in the meantime, it was the first major in-person international art fair to be held in Europe since March 2020, when Teuf Maastricht closed early after an exhibitor tested positive. Gaya.

“The emphasis is on the step and the predictable,” said Matthew Armstrong, a New York-based art consultant and curator of this year’s edition. “People want assurance of what they know,” he said, adding, like many others, the primacy of modern and contemporary paintings by established names.

Armstrong was among the few American attendees of the fair when the US State Department issued a COVID-19 “do not travel” advisory to Switzerland on August 30. All visitors, from where they come, are required to wear a mask and wristband to show proof. of vaccination.