At Art Basel Miami Beach, a Curator Makes Room for Big Ideas and Big Art
MEXICO CITY – Art Basel had a practical purpose in mind when it introduced the meridian section in its sprawling Miami Beach marketplace in 2019. Large-sized display space is the space for large-sized objects and galleries to display performance that may not fit their standards. Blonde booth.
But the gorgeous, colorful canvases, 3-D installations and side shows of multichannel videos transformed the whole happy experience, adding a curated art option – something more like a museum show – to an event in a seemingly endless grid of retail space. At the booth, visitors made purchases. In the meridians, they saw art, walked through it, and communicated. This made Art Basel Miami Beach more attractive.
Part of the credit goes to work; He got a good response, as he says in the art world. But the second part goes to the curator, Maggie Ariola, who, along with Fred Wilson, the New Yorker, combined a range of artists from the present and past, above and below America; Cuban-born Anna Mendiata; And Louisiana Lamothe, from Argentina.
Ms. Ariola is perfect for learning the art with this particular meridian. She is the director of Museo Tamayo in Mexico City, a long association between art and artists in the United States. Her resume as curator includes shows in San Francisco; Bogota, Colombia; And Buenos Aires.
“And I’m actually half-French, half-Mexican,” she said in a recent interview on the next steps of Museo Tamayo, which is closed for renewal. “I work mostly in the US and Latin America, but I’ve also been in contact with Europe.”
In Mexico City, she was part of an ambitious group of artists and curators who began their careers in the mid-1990s. Together, they rapidly expanded the gallery scene, morphing from the scattering of informal exhibition space to the established capital of contemporary art, with organizations such as Museo Jumex and Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil exhibiting international art.
In fact, she had worked at both of those locations and as an independent curator before moving to a higher position at Tamayo in 2019. She is known locally as a person who knows everyone.
“I started at Carillo Gill, and then it should have been more for young artists – and I was young at the time – so I was working with people of my own generation,” she said. Her peers include middlemen of the time, such as artists Francis Al and Joshua Okon, and galleries Jose Curie and Monica Manzuto.
Since then, she has focused far-reaching, helping emerging talents find platforms for their work. The first major curative effort in her current job, called “Otrxs Mundx”, had 40 artists, many of whom had never been featured in a museum setting before.
“What I think is very important now is that, in Museo Tamayo, she was very close to the young artist. She’s always working with the new generation, “said Anna Maria Sanchez Sordo, another leading curator in Mexico City and currently the manager of Gallery Nordenheck, which will have a booth at Art Basel Miami Beach this year.
The 2021 edition of Meridians will feature a number of new and upcoming names, although Ms. Ariola said coordinating is different than curating a typical museum show, which is usually themed or intended to serve as a prelude to an artist’s career. Instead, the display is a roundup of large pieces that commercial galleries want to show off.
“It really takes shape from what the gallery sends,” she said. “In some cases, of course, I have conversations that can give direction to things, but the effect on what is done next is inevitable.”
The projects proposed this year were different than in 2019, mainly due to the epidemic, Ms. Ariola said, and fewer of them. The global lockdown has forced many artists to work from home instead of large studios and have no space to create bulky items.
She was also challenged to include galleries in Central and South America, where recovery from epidemics has been slower than in the United States. “I did it to reach the Latin American gallery,” she said, “but people are still two years old.”
Art Basel will feature only one of these galleries on Miami Beach: a gentle carioca from Rio de Janeiro, featuring a two-dimensional piece by Brazilian artist Maxwell Alexandre, which explores “black bodies on brown paper, the socio-political color of brown.” As described in the gallery.
Because, by default, this year’s show is heavy on galleries in the United States, it will reflect themes that have dominated the country’s social discourse in the last 20 months, most notably the Black Lives Matter movement.
“What you’ll find the most is that these are all different proposals that deal with race issues and class issues and power issues, which, of course, are all interconnected,” Ms. Ariola said.
Among the works that fit that wide range is Todd Gray’s 14-part, 30-foot-long “Grand Memoirs of the Looting Kings,” which examines the lasting effects of colonialism and slavery (presented by David Lewis Gallery of New York). Also, a new painting by Detroit-based artist Conrad Aguirre, 20 feet long and 7 feet high, blends his native Ghanaian imagery with references to current American culture (presented by Jessica Silverman Gallery of San Francisco).
The show also features a performance piece: Brendan Fernandez’s “Contract and Release”, a series of six small sculptures inspired by a chair designed by Isamu Noguchi as a set piece for Martha’s 1944 “Appalachian Spring” ballet performance. Graham Dance Company. The prop was stable, but Mr. Versions of Fernandes rock indefinitely and dancers will try to balance themselves on them, questioning the idea of freedom of movement and the restrictions imposed. (This piece will be presented by Chicago’s MoniqueMello Gallery.)
About 538 square feet will be activated “Contract and Release” – more space is allocated than some entire Art Fair booths – and so this is the work Meridians has made possible on Art Basel Miami Beach.
The owner of the gallery, Monique Melloche, said, “This is a really great opportunity to show something that would otherwise be seen in a museum.”
