At Art Basel Miami Beach, a Curator Makes Room for Big Ideas and Big Art

MEXICO CITY – Art Basel had a practical purpose in mind when it introduced the meridian section in its sprawling Miami Beach marketplace in 2019. Large-sized display space is the space for large-sized objects and galleries to display performance that may not fit their standards. Blonde booth.

But the gorgeous, colorful canvases, 3-D installations and side shows of multichannel videos transformed the whole happy experience, adding a curated art option – something more like a museum show – to an event in a seemingly endless grid of retail space. At the booth, visitors made purchases. In the meridians, they saw art, walked through it, and communicated. This made Art Basel Miami Beach more attractive.

Part of the credit goes to work; He got a good response, as he says in the art world. But the second part goes to the curator, Maggie Ariola, who, along with Fred Wilson, the New Yorker, combined a range of artists from the present and past, above and below America; Cuban-born Anna Mendiata; And Louisiana Lamothe, from Argentina.