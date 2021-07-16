At British Open, Collin Morikawa Soars While Louis Oosthuizen Grabs a Record



“Anytime you can set or tie a record in the Open Championship, it’s special,” said Oosthuizen.

But what Oosthuizen really wants at 38 is a second major championship to accompany the British Open which he won at St. Andrews in 2010. Since then he has been a finalist six times, most recently in the PGA Championship this year and the United States. Open.

“I’m sure after the last two majors he’s even more motivated,” said Spieth, the 27-year-old American who is aiming for his fourth major title, and his first since winning the British Open in 2017.

Established threats abound at Royal St. George’s. World No.1 Dustin Johnson and former No.1 Brooks Koepka both made gestures on Friday. Johnson was seven under par, four strokes ahead, after shooting a 65. Koepka was five under par after a 66. Phil Mickelson, scoring 152 in two rounds, missed the cut.

“It’s a good ranking,” Oosthuizen said, sounding suspicious, and with good reason.

Morikawa, like Spieth, is one to watch closely. He made two big changes after the Scottish Open. He switched to the new 7, 8 and 9 irons to improve his feel.

“These are three crucial clubs that are some of my favorite clubs,” he said. “My 8 iron is my favorite club in the bag, and when I couldn’t hit it last week I knew I had to try something different.”

This week he also resumed putting with a conventional grip on longer putts. When he struggled with his putting earlier this season, Morikawa consulted with Mark O’Meara, the 1998 British Open champion, and switched to a hold called “the saw”, which limits the influence of the hand. right.