At COP26 Summit, Urgent Pleas to Combat Global Warning
GLASGOW – World leaders opened a decisive climate summit in Scotland on Monday with less time left to avert catastrophic global warming, yet offering some new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more aggressively.
The rally will last about two weeks in the hope that the world will finally agree on meaningful steps to get the fast-warming planet back on track, but it only took a few hours for the first shocks to appear.
The long-running fault lines in the global debate on who should be most responsible for reducing emissions erupted in the opening speech of the assembled heads of state. China and Russia were the two main greenhouse gas emitters whose leaders were not present. And so the tension between the rich and the poor of the world increased, as the less developed countries demanded more help and faster action from the rich.
His administration, under pressure at home and abroad over its weather plans, was to announce a series of new initiatives on Tuesday. Most notable: Methane’s highly regulated plan, a powerful greenhouse gas that emanates from oil and natural gas operations and can heat the atmosphere 80 times faster in the short term than carbon dioxide.
But it is clear that much more needs to be done.
Addressing leaders of more than 120 countries represented at the summit on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the effects of global warming were being felt “from the depths of the ocean to the summits of mountains.”
“There’s enough burning and drilling and mining in our way,” Mr Guterres said. “We’re digging our own grave.”
The oceans are warmer than ever, parts of the Amazon rainforest emit more carbon than they absorb, and nearly four billion people have been affected by climate change-related events over the past decade. Over the past year, deadly floods have swept across Germany and China, with heat waves killing nearly 200 people in the Pacific Northwest and so-called zombie forest fires in the Arctic.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson likened the race to stop global warming to an intelligence thriller and warned that “the red digital clock survives unscathed until an explosion that will end human life.”
“We’re in roughly the same position, my fellow world leaders, in the James Bond position today,” Mr Johnson said. “The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the last days of the world are real.”
But for all the frightening hints on Monday, there was not much in the way of specific proposals on how to reduce emissions in the near future.
India, which has so far contributed relatively little to global emissions but is emerging as a growing source, has announced new targets that will keep coal at the center of its energy sector for at least a decade. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would also increase its target of 2030 to use renewable energy like solar energy.
Mr Biden called for co-operation in the fight against low-emission technology, emphasizing the potential for millions of jobs worldwide.
“We are still falling short,” Mr Biden said. “Now is not the time to hang back or sit on the fence or argue with each other. This is the challenge of our collective life. “
The implicit tension of the summit is the complete disconnect between what the leaders of the largest global warmers have promised so far and what scientists and civic leaders say must be fulfilled.
There is a disconnect between what is promised and what is actually given. Leaders of developing countries reminded the summit, for example, that poor nations owe $ 100 billion in annual climate aid by 2020, which was once promised.
Several leaders, including Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Brown, pressed hard to discuss the damage and losses. They are, in fact, demanding some sort of compensation for countries that are not responsible for the emission of global warming emissions – but are already suffering the consequences.
Late Monday, leaders from more than 100 countries, including Brazil and China, pledged to end deforestation by 2030, and a number of measures are aimed at achieving that goal. The government has pledged $ 12 billion and private companies $ 7 billion to protect and restore forests in various ways, including $ 1.7 billion for tribals.
But experts say the commitments made by countries to reduce emissions are not close to what is needed. And the question remains, can that limited commitment be met?
In the United States, Mr. Biden is struggling to meet his ambitious climate goals. He spent much of Monday talking about his “Build Back Better” climate and social policy proposals. But in fact his administration was forced to abandon policy at the center of that bill – a measure that would encourage the energy sector to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy – as objected to by Senator Joe Manchin III of coal-dependent West Virginia.
Mr Biden cut his bill and instead proposed spending $ 550 billion in tax credits on renewable energy, electric vehicles and other efforts to combat climate change. Mr Biden’s goal of reducing emissions by 52 per cent by 2005 by the end of the decade would have helped the United States reach halfway.
Mr Biden’s domestic struggles have not gone unnoticed by leaders and activists around the world, especially in light of US history of abandoning global climate efforts, particularly the Paris Agreement, which the Obama administration signed, the Trump administration abandoned and the Biden administration rejoined.
Former Maldivian President Mohammed Nasheed said in an interview: “As you know, the United States has lost five years.
Mr Biden raised the issue directly at the summit.
“I don’t think I should apologize,” he said, “but I do apologize because the United States, in the last administration, pulled us out of the Paris Agreement and put us behind eight balls.”
Mr Nasheed, whose low-lying island nation in the Indian Ocean has been threatened by climate change due to rising sea levels, said Mr Biden said the Trump administration’s actions made it more difficult to meet him.
“They are back, but their ambitions must be very high,” Mr Nasheed said. “The United States is the richest country on the planet. They have, of course, emitted more carbon than anyone else. And so there’s a historic responsibility to make it right. “
Activists in the United States also protested Mr. Biden’s speech.
Varshani Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led non-profit organization for climate change, called the president’s advice to other nations to reduce emissions “insulting” because they had failed to pass a climate law at home.
Mr Biden sought to cast the United States as a leader, and his aides sought to divert international anger to China. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, called the Chinese “critical outliers” and said Beijing was “bound to pursue big ambitions as we move forward.”
The absence of a summit of Russian and Chinese leaders raised doubts about how united the world could be in the conflict.
China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has proposed a new emission target that is different from the one set six years ago. Russia has made no new promises to reduce air pollution this decade.
At the United States Summit Pavilion, White House domestic weather adviser Gina McCarthy said she believes the world has assessed the US legal struggles and will pass a bill with strong climate provisions.
“I hope they understand,” she said. “The president wants to pass it soon, and I think he expects it.”
Catherine Einhorn contributed to the report in New York.
