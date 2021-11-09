At COP26 Summit, Urgent Pleas to Combat Global Warning

GLASGOW – World leaders opened a decisive climate summit in Scotland on Monday with less time left to avert catastrophic global warming, yet offering some new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more aggressively.

The rally will last about two weeks in the hope that the world will finally agree on meaningful steps to get the fast-warming planet back on track, but it only took a few hours for the first shocks to appear.

The long-running fault lines in the global debate on who should be most responsible for reducing emissions erupted in the opening speech of the assembled heads of state. China and Russia were the two main greenhouse gas emitters whose leaders were not present. And so the tension between the rich and the poor of the world increased, as the less developed countries demanded more help and faster action from the rich.