At Covid summit, Biden sets ambitious goals for world immunization

WASHINGTON – President Biden set ambitious targets for ending the pandemic on Wednesday, declaring the coronavirus an “all-hands-on-deck crisis” and asking world leaders, pharmaceutical companies, philanthropists and non-profit groups to get 70 percent vaccinations. urged to pursue the goal of of the world by next year

But turning the course Biden laid out at a virtual COVID-19 summit held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York may be difficult to turn into a reality. And the president is under increasing pressure to put more pressure on US drugmakers, who are resisting sharing their COVID-19 technology with poorer countries.

The day-long meeting, the largest gathering of heads of state to address the pandemic, was held by President Donald J. The move was a reflection of Mr Biden’s determination to re-establish the United States as a leader in global health after Trump broke ties with the World Health Organization. Last year, at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Biden announced a number of actions, including the purchase of an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at a nonprofit price to donate overseas and $370 million to administer the shots. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States will donate $250 million to a new global fund that aims to raise $10 billion to prevent future pandemics.