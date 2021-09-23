At Covid summit, Biden sets ambitious goals for world immunization
WASHINGTON – President Biden set ambitious targets for ending the pandemic on Wednesday, declaring the coronavirus an “all-hands-on-deck crisis” and asking world leaders, pharmaceutical companies, philanthropists and non-profit groups to get 70 percent vaccinations. urged to pursue the goal of of the world by next year
But turning the course Biden laid out at a virtual COVID-19 summit held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York may be difficult to turn into a reality. And the president is under increasing pressure to put more pressure on US drugmakers, who are resisting sharing their COVID-19 technology with poorer countries.
The day-long meeting, the largest gathering of heads of state to address the pandemic, was held by President Donald J. The move was a reflection of Mr Biden’s determination to re-establish the United States as a leader in global health after Trump broke ties with the World Health Organization. Last year, at the start of the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Biden announced a number of actions, including the purchase of an additional 500 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at a nonprofit price to donate overseas and $370 million to administer the shots. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the United States will donate $250 million to a new global fund that aims to raise $10 billion to prevent future pandemics.
“We are not going to solve this crisis with half-hearted measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions. We need to grow up,” the president said in remarks on television. “And we need to do our part: governments, the private sector, civil society leaders, philanthropists.”
Still, Mr Biden’s summit drew some resentment towards the United States, among those who have criticized the administration for hoarding vaccines and not doing enough to help developing countries build their own. Is. Others said the administration was claiming credit for an already existing scheme.
“It’s not really new, but everything they put on the table is new,” Dr Marie-Paule Keene, a French virologist and former top WHO official, said in an interview. He said the organization has set a target to vaccinate 70 percent of people in low- and middle-income countries by next September.
“America wants to engage,” she said, “but they still don’t know how to engage with the new world that has developed while they were away.”
Mr Biden also faces criticism for offering booster doses to fully vaccinated Americans at a time when millions of people around the world, including health care workers, have yet to receive the first dose. In his speech at the United Nations on Wednesday, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said such inequalities were hindering efforts to rebuild the global economy, which requires trust and investment.
“The surest way to build that trust is to make vaccines available to the world in an equitable and accessible way,” Mr Kenyatta said. “This is sadly not the case at present. The disparity in the supply of vaccines reflects a multilateral system that needs urgent repair.”
In his opening remarks, Mr. Biden cited two particularly urgent challenges: vaccinating the world against COVID-19 and resolving a global oxygen shortage that is causing unnecessary deaths among COVID-19 patients who survive. can survive if oxygen is more available.
But as soon as the president finished speaking and television cameras were turned off, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on countries and companies to immediately share supplements, intellectual property and technical information for manufacturing. TK, according to a person who attended the summit and took notes on the comments.
The person said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was similarly pointed. Mr Ramaphosa called the vaccine disparities “unjust and unethical” and reiterated his proposal that developing countries should be able to manufacture their own doses.
Mr Biden said more than 4.7 million people worldwide and more than 678,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19 – a “global tragedy”. While three-quarters of Americans have received at least one coronavirus shot, less than 10 percent of the population of poor countries – and less than 4 percent of the African population – have been fully vaccinated.
Worldwide, 79 percent of shots have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries, according to the Our World in Data Project at the University of Oxford. Covax, a WHO-backed international vaccine initiative, is behind schedule in delivering shots to low- and middle-income countries that need them most.
At a briefing organized by Physicians for Human Rights this week, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan issued a petition calling for nations to work together to distribute vaccines in a coordinated and equitable manner. She also urged countries to share their spare supplies.
“A country-by-country approach, a nationalist approach, is not going to get us out of this pandemic,” she said. “And that’s where we are today.”
Experts estimate that 11 billion doses are needed to reach widespread global immunity. Before Wednesday, the United States pledged to donate more than 600 million doses. The additional 500 million that Mr Biden has promised brings the total US commitment to 1.1 billion doses, more than any other country.
“The other way around, for the one shot we have at getting paid in America, we are now committed to doing three shots for the rest of the world,” Mr Biden said.
But activists, global health experts and world leaders say donated doses will not be enough. They are calling on the Biden administration to do more to increase global manufacturing of vaccines, particularly in Africa, where it is needed most.
“The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of diversifying production centers around the world,” Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, one of the biggest surges in cases, said in his General Assembly speech. “We know that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”
The landscape of getting shots into weapons has become increasingly challenging since the creation of Kovax in April 2020. Some Asian countries have imposed tariffs and other trade restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines, which have slowed their delivery. India, home to the world’s largest vaccine maker, has banned coronavirus vaccine exports since April, although officials say they will resume next month.
In his inaugural address, Mr Biden called on other wealthy countries to meet their charity commitments. He also appeared to be taking an indirect shot at China, which did not attend the summit, and is for the most part selling – instead of donating – its vaccine to other countries.
“We must unite around the world on a few principles: that we are committed to charity, that not to sell – donate, not sell – to feed low- and low-income countries, and that charity is without any political The strings are connected,” the president said.
He also announced a vaccine partnership with the European Union, and said that the United States was working to increase production overseas through partnerships with India, Japan and Australia, which “in India to promote global was on track to produce at least 1 billion vaccine doses. Supply by the end of 2022.”
However, the dosage that the Biden administration is giving is slowly coming to an end. So far 157 million have been shipped overseas. An infectious disease specialist at Texas Children’s Hospital, Dr. Peter J. Hotez, who helped develop the coronavirus vaccine to be manufactured in India, said the president should have had “a clearer expression of the magnitude” of the shortage.
“We don’t need it until 2023,” Dr Hotez said. “We need it now, in the next six to eight months.”
Rick Gladstone Contributed reporting from New York.
