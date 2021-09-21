At critical points in human spaceflight, NASA is undergoing major restructuring

NASA’s body tasked with managing human spaceflight is being split into two separate directorates, the agency’s chief announced Tuesday in a major restructuring that previous officials tried to execute for years and failed. The move comes at a time when private companies like SpaceX are demonstrating lean ways to put people in space, and NASA is pursuing ambitious plans to build settlements on the lunar surface over the next decade.

The breakup of NASA’s Human Exploration Wing, called the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, will give rise to two new bodies: first, the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, which will manage NASA’s most ambitious development programs such as the Artemis program that is still preliminary and in testing. Phase II will be the Space Operations Mission Directorate, which will handle more routine, operational programs such as the International Space Station and the Commercial Crew Program. Agency officials say classifying programs by level of development rather than areas of expertise will help refine NASA’s focus.

“Two heads are better than one.”

Nelson told reporters during a news conference on the changes that the organizational shakeup was a “strong” recommendation from President Biden’s transition team. A major benefit of the change includes NASA’s budgeting process, which is often complicated and has often faced backlash from members of Congress who complain that NASA does not provide enough clarity on its exploration plans. . With the broader human exploration program now split in two, the complex and sometimes obscure programs will no longer be intertwined with NASA’s more regular programs. And the two bodies will have separate leaders instead of one officer whose workload has seen a huge increase in recent years.

“Two heads are better than one,” said Cathy Laiders, the current head of NASA’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, during a town hall in Washington, DC, with agency staff on Tuesday. Lieders, who previously led NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, will step down from his position as human spaceflight chief to run the Space Operations Mission Directorate. Jim Free, a former deputy associate administrator in a senior role in NASA’s Orion capsule program, will lead the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

But not everyone in the space industry will be happy with the change. Luders, seen by many as a champion for the commercial space because of his experience leading the Commercial Crew program during his formative years, would no longer be involved in the agency’s largest development programs such as Artemis. Critics of the restructuring are also likely to see it as more red tape and a new burden of coordination between the two offices, which will have to keep in touch on the respective space programmes.

“As easy as a decision as falling off a log”

“We’re not really adding a whole new layer of people,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy told reporters after the town hall, addressing criticisms of the move. “Very few additional positions will be required … The challenges we face in coordinating organizations are exactly the same as they are today.”

“Both of these guys are extremely qualified,” Nelson told reporters. “It was clear, it was common sense, that Cathy’s success should continue in the Space Operations Mission Directorate.” Employing a Southern colloquialism, he added his decision to cast Lieders and Frees for the roles was “as easy a decision as falling from a log.”

The study, conducted by senior NASA leadership under the Trump administration, when Nelson’s predecessor Jim Bridenstine was leading NASA, recommended a similar idea: NASA should combine elements related to its ambitious Artemis program with its own leadership. There should be a spin-off in a separate directorate to give it focus. And the resources will be needed to execute the ambitious timeline of placing astronauts on the Moon by 2024. That advice was shelved at the time, current and former officials say, partly because it diverted resources from other directorates, leaving members of Congress frustrated.

But now, with increasing activity in the commercial space sector and the increasing tempo of human space travel, as demonstrated by SpaceX’s recent all-civilian mission into orbit last week, NASA has been able to scale up its largest human spaceflight programs for nearly a decade. That warrants change, says senior NASA leadership.

“How are we going to manage this big change in scope?”

“The last decade has seen extraordinary change and development,” Melroy said at the town hall. “NASA’s impact on commercial space has created new capabilities we didn’t even know we could rely on.” Citing future development plans with NASA’s long-delayed and over-budgeted Space Launch System, which is slated to launch for the first time later this year or early next year, Melroy said: ” It’s really time for us to take a deep breath. And say, ‘Wow, we have a series of development programs, not just one monolithic program anymore. How are we going to manage this big change in scope?’ “

NASA’s Artemis program includes a variety of technologies that now fall under the Decentralized Human Exploration Directorate. SpaceX is developing its Starship system to send NASA’s first astronauts to the surface of the Moon by 2024 (this will probably be delayed). A new space station called Gateway that will orbit the Moon is being worked on by a team of international partners. Lockheed Martin is building NASA’s Orion crew capsule to help transport astronauts to the Moon. NASA’s Space Launch System, a giant rocket largely managed by Boeing, has been under construction for more than a decade to launch the Orion capsule to the Gateway, where SpaceX’s Starship will pick up astronauts and land on the lunar surface. Artemis is a multibillion-dollar Fandango, and to this day, it’s all sitting next to other regular programs like the ISS, a $100 billion orbital research post that has had rotating crews of international astronauts for more than 20 years.

“This approach allows one Mission Directorate to operate in space, while the other creates space systems,” Melroy said.