World

At-home test kits will be distributed by the Test and Trace Corps. at libraries, cultural centers around New York City next week

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
At-home test kits will be distributed by the Test and Trace Corps. at libraries, cultural centers around New York City next week
Written by admin
At-home test kits will be distributed by the Test and Trace Corps. at libraries, cultural centers around New York City next week

At-home test kits will be distributed by the Test and Trace Corps. at libraries, cultural centers around New York City next week

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Starting Monday New York City residents can pick up free at-home COVID test kits from the Test and Trace Corps.

Several cultural sites and libraries around the five boroughs will have members from the organization handing out test kits all next week.

There will be 27 branches of the New York, Queens and Brooklyn public libraries participating including the Brooklyn Museum.

And 17 cultural centers like the Queens Botanical Gardens will also have kits ready for distribution.

The tests are available on a first-come first-served basis and limited to one per person.

You can find a list of sites at the NYC Health and Hospitals website.

ALSO READ | Construction begins on NY’s 1st offshore wind project off Long Island coast

EMBED >More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the offshore wind project from Wainscott.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Athome #test #kits #distributed #Test #Trace #Corps #libraries #cultural #centers #York #City #week

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Hidley Rd closed in Wynantskill after car vs garage crash

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment