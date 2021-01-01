At its National Executive meeting, the Indian Youth Congress passed a resolution re-electing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Congress President.

Rahul Gandhi should be re-elected party president, a resolution passed by the youth wing of the Congress on Monday. It was further said that he is the only leader in the country who is raising the issues of the people loudly. According to a statement issued by the Indian Youth Congress, the resolution was passed after a two-day meeting of the organisation’s national executive in Goa.

Youth Congress National President Srinivas B.V. He said, “The resolution was passed unanimously in the meeting for Rahul Gandhi to become the national president of the Congress party again. He is the only leader who raises the issues of the people.

After the defeat of the Congress in the last Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as President. Sonia Gandhi has been the party’s interim president for almost two years.

The Youth Congress meeting discussed many other issues related to the country and youth. Krishna Allavaru, National In-Charge of the Indian Youth Congress, said, “Every activist of the Youth Congress will fight against this dictatorial government in the years to come and take the ideology of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhiji’s message to the people.”

