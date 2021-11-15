At Least 1 Dead After Quakes Strike Southern Iran

At least one person died after two moderate earthquakes shook the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan on Sunday afternoon, state television reported.

The governor of Bandar Abbas, the province’s capital and main port, Azizullah Konari, said a 22-year-old man was killed when a power pole fell on his head in the quake, state TV reported. Officials said they had cut off power in some districts of the city due to extensive damage to electrical infrastructure.

According to the Associated Press, the Iranian seismological center said the quake hit the island of Khesham in the Strait of Hormuz, about 640 miles south of Tehran. The epicenter was reported below the epicenter, at 6.4 magnitude and 6.3 on the Richter scale. Earthquakes of magnitude 6 and 6.3 have been determined by the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was reported 36 miles southwest of Bandar Abbas.

The quake affected Kerman and Fars provinces north of Hormozgan, state TV said. President Ibrahim Raisi has ordered his senior vice president, Mohamed Mokhbar, to visit Hormozgan province as soon as possible, the report said.