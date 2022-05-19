World

At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey

2 days ago
At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey
SUMMIT, N.J. — At least one particular person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.

Police stated round 2:30 p.m. that there was a critical accident in the eastbound lanes close to Hobart Avenue. In consequence, the eastbound lanes had been shut down.

As CBS2’s Dan Rice reviews, there have been at least six automobiles, together with a semi-truck, concerned.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.

The reason for the accident is unknown right now.

New Jersey State Police reported a number of crucial accidents. At least one particular person has died.

Additional particulars aren’t out there right now.

Stick with CBSNewYork.com, CBS2 Information and CBS Information New York for the most recent on this creating story.

