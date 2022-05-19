At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey



SUMMIT, N.J. — At least one particular person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.

Police stated round 2:30 p.m. that there was a critical accident in the eastbound lanes close to Hobart Avenue. In consequence, the eastbound lanes had been shut down.

UPDATE 3:25 PM: Route 24 East shall be closed for a number of hours throughout accident investigation by NJ State Police. Site visitors congestion heavy in neighborhood together with Summit. Please keep away from journey in space if potential. pic.twitter.com/f7gLiZTjgs — Metropolis of Summit NJ (@CityofSummitNJ) May 19, 2022

As CBS2’s Dan Rice reviews, there have been at least six automobiles, together with a semi-truck, concerned.

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.

The reason for the accident is unknown right now.

New Jersey State Police reported a number of crucial accidents. At least one particular person has died.

Additional particulars aren’t out there right now.

