At least 2 dead after severe thunderstorm sweeps through southern Ontario



At least two individuals are dead after a large thunderstorm swept throughout a lot of southern Ontario at this time.

Peel Regional Police say a girl died after being hit by a toppled tree in Brampton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police additionally say one individual was killed and two others have been injured after a tree fell on a tenting trailer close to Pinehurst Lake in Waterloo Area.

The storm, which lower through a large swath of southern Ontario on the primary day of the Might lengthy weekend, additionally left hundreds with out energy, in accordance with Hydro One.

The storm was severe sufficient for Setting Canada to problem a broadcast-intrusive emergency alert that goes out to tv and radio stations and cell phones.

Setting Canada meteorologist Daniel Liota says the winds of 132 kilometres per hour measured on the Kitchener, Ont. airport have been sufficient of a threat to property and life to set off the alert warning.

