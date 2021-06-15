At Least 2 Workers Killed in Shooting at Alabama Fire Hydrant Plant
(*2*)The suspect left the scene of the taking pictures at the plant, owned by the Mueller Firm, in Albertville and was later discovered lifeless of an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound, in response to Albertville’s police chief, Jamie Smith. The suspect was additionally an worker at the plant, Chief Smith stated.
(*2*)“For an unknown motive an worker of the trade started firing a weapon at fellow workers,” he stated in an electronic mail.
(*2*)The corporate employs a whole lot of individuals and is among the nation’s largest producers of fireplace hydrants.
(*2*)The 2 individuals who had been injured had been hospitalized, and their circumstances weren’t instantly recognized, Chief Smith stated.
(*2*)He stated the motive was being investigated. The identities of the victims and the suspect weren’t launched.
(*2*)About 21,000 folks dwell in Albertville, which is about 80 miles northeast of Birmingham in northern Alabama. The Mueller plant, one of many largest employers in Albertville, has earned the city the nickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”
(*2*)The plant was constructed in 1975 and produces 700 hydrants a day, in response to the Alabama Division of Commerce. In 1990, the town celebrated its one millionth hydrant with the nickel-coated hydrant nonetheless displayed exterior the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
#Workers #Killed #Shooting #Alabama #Fire #Hydrant #Plant