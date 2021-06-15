At Least 2 Workers Killed in Shooting at Alabama Fire Hydrant Plant

(*2*)At least two staff had been killed and two had been injured in a taking pictures at a hearth hydrant plant in Alabama on Tuesday, the police stated.

(*2*)The suspect left the scene of the taking pictures at the plant, owned by the Mueller Firm, in Albertville and was later discovered lifeless of an obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound, in response to Albertville’s police chief, Jamie Smith. The suspect was additionally an worker at the plant, Chief Smith stated.

(*2*)“For an unknown motive an worker of the trade started firing a weapon at fellow workers,” he stated in an electronic mail.

(*2*)The corporate employs a whole lot of individuals and is among the nation’s largest producers of fireplace hydrants.