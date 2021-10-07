At least 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake
At least 20 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Pakistan early on Thursday, as most residents fell asleep, according to disaster officials and local news reports.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred just after 3 a.m. local time and had a magnitude of 5.7. It said it has a depth of 6.2 miles, which is considered very shallow and potentially more dangerous as it is closer to the surface.
The epicenter of the earthquake was about 13 miles northeast of Harnai city in Balochistan province. It was about 60 miles from the provincial capital Quetta, which is near the Afghan border and where a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in 1935 that killed 60,000 people.
Disaster officials told local reporters that at least 300 people were injured on Thursday. Most of the dead were women and children, according to rescue officials, who said the death toll was expected to rise as relief efforts progress.
Reuters reported that more than 100 mud houses collapsed and damaged others, including government buildings. Harnai deputy commissioner Sohail Anwar told Reuters that hundreds were left homeless.
Video footage showed injured people being treated on stretchers on the road.
Pakistan is located in an area noted for high seismic activity. In 2019, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale engulfed several cities in northern Pakistan and parts of the Kashmir region, killing at least 22 people and injuring over 700. In 2013, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck a remote area in West Pakistan, killing at least 80 people. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck parts of the southwest in 2008, killing at least 150 people and injuring hundreds.
One of the most devastating earthquakes in the country’s history was a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2005 that affected the disputed Kashmir region and parts of Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. It killed more than 87,000 people, injured nearly 38,000 and destroyed thousands of buildings, including schools and hospitals. About four million people were left homeless.
