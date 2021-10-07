At least 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake

At least 20 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Pakistan early on Thursday, as most residents fell asleep, according to disaster officials and local news reports.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred just after 3 a.m. local time and had a magnitude of 5.7. It said it has a depth of 6.2 miles, which is considered very shallow and potentially more dangerous as it is closer to the surface.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 13 miles northeast of Harnai city in Balochistan province. It was about 60 miles from the provincial capital Quetta, which is near the Afghan border and where a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in 1935 that killed 60,000 people.

Disaster officials told local reporters that at least 300 people were injured on Thursday. Most of the dead were women and children, according to rescue officials, who said the death toll was expected to rise as relief efforts progress.