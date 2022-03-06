At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match



At least 22 people, including two seriously injured, were injured Saturday during a brawl between supporters during a football match in central Mexico.

The match between Guadalajara hosts Queretaro and Atlas – the current league champions – was called off in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gate of the field so that the fans including women and children could escape from the stand.

The players inspecting the atlas quickly fled to the locker room, as did Quertero. Other Querতারtaro players, including Uruguay goalkeeper Washington Aguirre, tried to calm fans off the bench.

After a few minutes, some fights go on the field where fans start punching and kicking. Some people were equipped with chairs and metal bars.

A fan is seen pulling a knife to cut a goal net. Others destroy one-sided benches and some fight in tunnels towards the field.

“No deaths have been reported so far; 22 people have been injured, nine of them have been taken to the general hospital and two of them are in critical condition,” said Queritaro State Civil Protection Agency. “The rest are stable. It should be noted that all of the injured are men and at the moment it has been confirmed that four are from Jalisco state.”

Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco.

The league condemned the violence in a message on its official Twitter account. League President Michael Ariola says Saturday’s game will not start again. He said those responsible for the insecurity in the stadium would be punished.

Atlas has recently been plagued by violence among its fans. Last year, Crosstown rivals Chivas had an altercation at the “Classic” stand.

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Queritaro … is happening in my country,” said Rafael Marquez, a former Mexican national team captain who began his career with Atlas and later coached it.

Graphic videos and photos circulating on social networks apparently show fans motionless on the ground, naked in some cases and covered in blood.

Querোরtaro Governor Mauricio Curie has condemned the violence and said that the owners of the Querারtaro club must be held accountable for what happened.

“I have instructed that the law be enforced with all its consequences,” he said.