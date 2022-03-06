Sports

At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Written by admin
At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match

At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At least 22 people, including two seriously injured, were injured Saturday during a brawl between supporters during a football match in central Mexico.

The match between Guadalajara hosts Queretaro and Atlas – the current league champions – was called off in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gate of the field so that the fans including women and children could escape from the stand.

The players inspecting the atlas quickly fled to the locker room, as did Quertero. Other Querতারtaro players, including Uruguay goalkeeper Washington Aguirre, tried to calm fans off the bench.

At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican Soccer League match at the Corezidora Stadium in Mexico on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was postponed after the fans attacked the field
(AP Photo / Eduardo Gomez Reyna)

Chelsea fans disrupt Ukraine’s solidarity with Roman Abramovich song

After a few minutes, some fights go on the field where fans start punching and kicking. Some people were equipped with chairs and metal bars.

A fan is seen pulling a knife to cut a goal net. Others destroy one-sided benches and some fight in tunnels towards the field.

“No deaths have been reported so far; 22 people have been injured, nine of them have been taken to the general hospital and two of them are in critical condition,” said Queritaro State Civil Protection Agency. “The rest are stable. It should be noted that all of the injured are men and at the moment it has been confirmed that four are from Jalisco state.”

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican Soccer League match at the Corezidora Stadium in Mexico on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was postponed after the fans attacked the field

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican Soccer League match at the Corezidora Stadium in Mexico on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was postponed after the fans attacked the field
(AP Photo / Eduardo Gomez Reyna)

READ Also  India v England Leeds Test: Social media reaction to Indian team's defeat against England in Leeds Test match: Team India's joke on defeat, how people are sharing memes on internet

WNBA star Brittany Greener arrested in Russia on drug charges, faces up to 10 years in prison

Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco.

The league condemned the violence in a message on its official Twitter account. League President Michael Ariola says Saturday’s game will not start again. He said those responsible for the insecurity in the stadium would be punished.

Atlas has recently been plagued by violence among its fans. Last year, Crosstown rivals Chivas had an altercation at the “Classic” stand.

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Queritaro … is happening in my country,” said Rafael Marquez, a former Mexican national team captain who began his career with Atlas and later coached it.

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican Soccer League match at the Corezidora Stadium in Mexico on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was postponed after the fans attacked the field

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican Soccer League match at the Corezidora Stadium in Mexico on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was postponed after the fans attacked the field
(AP Photo / Eduardo Gomez Reyna)

Graphic videos and photos circulating on social networks apparently show fans motionless on the ground, naked in some cases and covered in blood.

Querোরtaro Governor Mauricio Curie has condemned the violence and said that the owners of the Querারtaro club must be held accountable for what happened.

“I have instructed that the law be enforced with all its consequences,” he said.

#injured #brawl #Mexican #soccer #match

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Real Madrid v Athletic Club Live Commentary & Result, 15/12/2020, Primera División

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment