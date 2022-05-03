Health

At least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis so far: WHO

A World Health Organization spokesman said Tuesday it had received reports of at least 228 possible cases of pediatric hepatitis and dozens more were under investigation.

Wisconsin reports that the first deaths in the United States may have been linked to the spread of hepatitis in children.

“As of May 1, at least 227 possible cases from 20 countries have been reported to the WHO, with more than 50 additional cases under investigation,” WHO’s Tariq Jasarevich told a Geneva press briefing.

The entrance to the World Health Organization at its headquarters in Geneva on March 5, 2021.

The entrance to the World Health Organization at its headquarters in Geneva on March 5, 2021.
(Fabrice Coffrini via Getty Images / AFP)

Health authorities around the world are investigating a mysterious increase in the number of serious cases of hepatitis – hepatitis – in young children, which has killed at least one person.

